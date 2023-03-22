Suja Nazeer found Milo, a tiny orange tabby, outside her south-side home one day. Even when it was windy, raining or snowing, Milo sat by her window, day after day, watching Nazeer.
Nazeer recalls seeing Milo, thinking of how difficult it must be to survive alone outside.
“He looked cold and tired and his whiskers were broken from rubbing them to remove fleas,” she said. It wasn’t long until Nazeer opened her door to Milo.
Milo entered Nazeer’s home cautiously and ate kibble. Nazeer let him stay and allowed Milo to sleep beside her. The whole time, she searched for his owners. Milo did not have a microchip, and no one seemed to be looking for him.
Realizing he was not vaccinated or neutered, Nazeer took Milo to Feline & Friends in hopes the organization would rescue him and put him up for adoption. They did. Once neutered and vaccinated, Milo was taken to Petco to the Felines & Friends adoption center. In February, Milo was adopted by Anna Scharenbrock of Santa Fe.
Scharenbrock said she was looking for an affectionate cat to keep her company. “They immediately pointed to Milo. I fell in love with how sweet and gentle he was. Plus, I have a huge soft spot for orange cats,” she said.
Scharenbrock had lived with cats nearby.
“Growing up, my family always had cats and I always dreamed of having my own one day,” she said. “I work from home, so when I moved to New Mexico, I found myself lonely during the day and decided that I wanted to adopt.”
When she brought Milo home, he was eager to get out of his carrier. While cautious of his new surroundings, Milo was very affectionate and seemed to take comfort in having Scharenbrock nearby. In a few short hours, Milo was begging to explore her apartment. Milo quickly settled in and started to show his personality.
“While very affectionate, I soon learned that Milo also loves to play and watch the birds outside the window,” Scharenbrock said. “He loves being around people and has been friendly to everyone he meets. He spends most of the day following us around the apartment. I am so grateful to have him by my side. He is truly the best cat and I love him so much.”
Milo is one lucky boy. Nazeer did not find Milo; Milo found Nazeer, and he did not give up until he got noticed. Nazeer knew just what Milo needed; a shelter that would take him in and find him a home with someone who would love him. Scharenbrock was that person, Milo just needed help finding her.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Bee is a 2-year-old dog who loves to fetch, sit for treats and is crazy for cuddle time. Bee can be somewhat picky about other dogs but keeps an open door policy with people.
Eddy, who is just over 1 year old, is wiggly all over. The dog is leaning into life at the shelter with positive vibes and big ol’ smiles. Eddy walks well on a leash and has a calm demeanor.
Adopt Bee or Eddy or meet other eligible animals at the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit sfhumanesociety.org.
Española Humane: Dolly is the newest graduate of the shelter’s Paws in the Pen program at the New Mexico Corrections Department, and she is ready for adoption. Dolly is a 57-pound, 7-month-old shepherd/rottweiler mix with high drive, high intelligence and a big personality. She has been trained by a peer-certified inmate trainer and has mastered basic obedience. She loves people, learns tricks quickly, is active and outgoing and gets along great with dogs who match her energy level. Dolly will thrive in a family who can offer her structure and exercise and reinforce everything she has learned so she doesn’t forget — the list of tricks and commands is long.
Jobe is a curious kitty, full of mischief and tricks. This 2-year-old tuxedo boy has a sense of humor, a big brain and an even bigger personality. He’s super social and hilarious to be around, but at the same time, isn’t needy. he’s happy to be goofing around doing his own thing. Jobe is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and great with other cats.
Walk-in adopters are welcome from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit espanola
humane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Black and white Fig, who is 5 months old, is playful, loves people and does well with cats. It will just take a little time for Fig to adjust to a new home, but his playful nature means he should have a kitty friend in his life.
Four-year-old Loverboy is a Balinese mix with blue-crossed eyes and a floofy tail. He enjoys attention and pets. Loverboy is not a fan of other cats or dogs and has feline immunodeficiency virus and would probably be happiest as an only cat. He would enjoy once again being a companion cat for an older person.
Apply at FandFnm.org or visit Petco or Teca Tu to meet the nearly 170 cats and kittens available for adoption from Felines & Friends. All are microchipped, spayed or neutered and vaccinated and most have been socialized in foster homes.
Dew Paws Rescue: Sirus and Scout are two of a family of five puppies who are scheduled to be euthanized Friday at a Southern New Mexico animal shelter that is at capacity. Colorado Puppy Rescue will be able to take the family in two weeks if a local family or two can foster them now. Food will be provided by the rescue group. If you are interested in fostering one or all five puppies for two weeks, call 505-412-9096 or go to
The Horse Shelter: Zephyr is an 18-year-old gray gelding who is gentle and obedient. Zephyr stands 14.2-hands high, is sound, steady and forgiving enough for a confident beginner rider. He has been ridden at a walk and trot. View his riding video on thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-4041 for more information.