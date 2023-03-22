Suja Nazeer found Milo, a tiny orange tabby, outside her south-side home one day. Even when it was windy, raining or snowing, Milo sat by her window, day after day, watching Nazeer.

Nazeer recalls seeing Milo, thinking of how difficult it must be to survive alone outside.

“He looked cold and tired and his whiskers were broken from rubbing them to remove fleas,” she said. It wasn’t long until Nazeer opened her door to Milo.