Española Humane will have puppies, kittens and foster dogs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive.
All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
The event also features information on Española Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities and other ways to support the organization.
For more information to see adoptable pets and to start the adoption process, visit espanolahumane.org.
Estate sale benefit Santa Fe animal shelter
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society and its resale store, The Cat Santa Fe, will host an estate sale from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 127 Mateo Circle N.
The estate sale will include furniture, collectibles toys, art, camping gear, exercise equipment, vintage electronics and clothing. The estate sale will run on Saturday. Face coverings are required. The sale benefits the shelter.
For more information, visit sfhumanesociety.org.
Santa Fe Animal shelter offers $25 adoptions
Through November at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, adoption fees are $25. The event does not include shelter heroes.
he shelter is offering the special as part of its “Fall in Love” promotion, with a hope to inspire more people to consider adopting.
The shelter continues to be at capacity, a problem that started in the summer.
Adoptions include spaying or neutering, microchipping, vaccinations, and while supplies last, a bag of food. For more information, visit sfhumanesociety.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.