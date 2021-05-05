Santa Fe animal shelter offers in-person training classes
As New Mexico slowly starts to reopen after a year of the shutdown, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society will begin in-person dog training workshops this week. The workshops will allow a small number of participants to meet at the shelter for various training topics while meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state COVID-19 guidelines. The topics include "Anything Other Than Jumping," "Advancing Basic Cues" and "Reliable Recall." Each in-person workshop is an hour long, costs $35, and dogs must be up to date on vaccinations.
"Anything Other Than Jumping" will cover dog jumping and impulse control and will be held 3 p.m. Saturday and again at 10:30 a.m. May 16. "Advancing Basic Cues," at 3 p.m. Sunday, will cover advanced sit, down, stay and distractions. Dogs participating in this workshop should be comfortable on a leash and be familiar with sit and down commands. "Reliable Recall," one of the essential training tools all dogs should know, will be held at 3:30 p.m. May 22 and will cover recall and real-world distractions.
To register for any of these in-person workshops or online training classes from the Santa Fe animal shelter, sfhumanesociety.org/training.
Española Humane lands $12,500 grant from nonprofit Petco Love
On May 4, Española Humane received a $12,500 grant from the newly named Petco Love to support the shelter's lifesaving work for animals in Rio Arriba County/northern Santa Fe County.
Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, it has empowered organizations with $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts.
The grant will boost Española Humane’s foster program, increase off-site adoptions and help at-risk pets find loving homes faster. The shelter has more than 160 pets in foster care, mostly underage kittens and puppies.
The shelter also is planning off-site dog adoptions at the Santa Fe Petco, 2006 Cerrillos Road, on alternate Saturday afternoons. Please check the website for time and dates.
For more information about Española Humane, visit espanolahumane.org. To learn more about Petco Love, visit petcolove.org.
