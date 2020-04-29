The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society receives the majority of the 750 puppies and kittens it takes in annually in the spring.
The shelter is preparing for its third annual Kitten and Puppy Shower, which due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be be held online on its Facebook page. The event, called "New Hope for New Lives," is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The event is aimed at finding temporary and longterm homes for pets, fundraising and collecting supplies.
The governor's order to shutdown over the COVID-19 outbreak suspended the shelter's trap, neuter and return, and spay and neuter programs and the shelter is expecting an increase in baby animals.
Donations can be made at sfhumanesociety.org or at the shelter's Amazon wish list at bit.ly/ShowerSFAS.
