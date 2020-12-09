“It’s never too late for a second chance,” the staff at the Española Humane say.
It’s never too soon either. Laura Mullane of Los Alamos helped her family channel their loss and heartbreak into love and second chances.
“When our beloved German shepherd, Miguel, died unexpectedly in mid-October, we were heartbroken, not just for ourselves, but for our other dog, Izzy, who lost her best friend,” Mullane said.
Having adopted both dogs from Española Humane, Mullane started scrolling its website, not expecting to get another dog for at least several weeks.
“It just felt too soon after losing Miguel to bring home another dog,” she said. But when Mullane saw the photo of a 2-year-old husky mix, something about her “silly ears and adorable hooded blue eyes” caught her attention, and she made an appointment for a meet and greet.
The moment shelter staff walked out with the dog, Mullane and her daughter knew they were smitten.
“Her sweet, squishy face and quiet disposition won us over immediately. So ‘we’re just looking’ 15 minutes later, turned into us driving home with our new family member,” she said.
Mullane, her husband and two children named her Zora, and they say she is the perfect addition to their family and the best friend for Izzy.
“I feel so lucky that we found her. It goes to show that, when it comes to opening your home and hearts to another beloved pet, there’s no such thing as too soon, ” Mullane said.
TRACKS
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Blaine is about 5 years old and weighs around 80 pounds. Blaine is a spirited and energetic boy who loves to go for walks and cookies. He loves chasing tennis balls and would love to go on a nice long hike. Blaine is as spunky as they come.
Mitchell is a handsome 11-year-old domestic short-haired cat with big beautiful eyes. He is super social with people and loves to meow "hello."
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Blu, 2 years old, arrived scared, hungry and tired. Since then, he has gain weight, confidence, and hope and has stopped quaking in fear. He needs a gentle person who can patiently show him kindness. He has gorgeous half-blue eyes, precious perfect ears and a handsome palomino coat.
Chanel has the most endearing, plaintive look. Chanel is 6 months old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
Apply to adopt at espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Tater was abandoned by his owners and he spent a couple of years seeking food and shelter from neighbors. However, he didn't get along with their male cat. Tater is very social and mellow. When given a choice, he seems to prefer men, but gets along with everyone he meets. Tater is about 6 years old.
Firebird is a sweet and gentle cat and is bonded to Fiesta. They are approximately 10 years old and should be placed together.
The Horse Shelter: Whisper is a 24-year-old bay mare who came in severely emaciated but is now up to weight again and looks amazing.
She is easy to catch and does well with vet work. Whisper enjoys being groomed and will send through a gate and trailer load.
She has had a miraculous transformation in every way. Whisper’s adoption fee as companion horse is $250. There are many other companion and riding horses available for adoption or sponsorship at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. Call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org for more information.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.