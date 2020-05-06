Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Sweet Pea weighs 11 pounds and is 10 years old. Her previous guardian said Sweet Pea knows commands for sit, shake and stay, and is crate trained.
Sweet Pea loves affection and enjoys walks. She is young at heart and likes meeting new people and dogs.
Midnight is a 13-year-old cat who’s young at heart. He likes to play with string wands and cuddling with his favorite people. His hobbies include watching attentively, purring nonstop and cleaning his perfect coat.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309 to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Hershey is an affectionate cat. He’s a talkative and handsome tabby who enjoys long chats and has a fabulous sense of humor. Hershey is FeLV-positive and will need a home without other cats and dogs.
Shelly is a 5-year-old, 57-pound dog who likes other dogs and loves people. She doesn’t like cats. Shelly is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with six months of heartworm prevention. Adoptions are by appointment, and people can submit applications at
Felines & Friends: Cactus Jack and Chili are 8 weeks old, thriving and ready for adoption. Chili is solid black and CJ is black except for a small white spot between his front legs. These brothers love to play, snuggle and explore every inch of their foster home.
They are well socialized and enjoy being held. Because they are bonded, they need to be adopted as a pair.
There are many other kittens in foster care that will be ready for adoption in a few weeks. Adoptions are by appointment only during the pandemic, and people are encouraged to get preapproved at fandfnm.org.
The Horse Shelter: Tucker is a handsome, 19-year-old, chestnut gelding. He has been very well trained on groundwork but can no longer be ridden. He would make an excellent companion horse. Tucker is sensitive, but once he gets to know you, he is very personable.
The Horse Shelter is accepting adoption applications. There are 72 horses at the Cerrillos ranch who are available for adoption and sponsorship. For more information, visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-471-6179.
