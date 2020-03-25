Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society:
Charlize is a beautiful 9-year-old black-and-white mixed-breed girl. She weighs almost 35 pounds and needs a bit of help to lose a few pounds.
Charlize is a good girl who loves people and enjoys her daily walks.
Simba is a 9-pound, 18-month-old black-and-white cat.
Simba’s prior guardian said he is friendly to adults and children alike. Simba seems to love everyone he meets at the shelter.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the coronavirus pandemic are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and are by appointment only. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
For COVID-19 shelter policies, visit sfhumanesociety.org.
Española Humane: Pepper and Sarge are two pups available for adoption.
Both boys will be neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, dewormed and come with a six-month supply of heartworm prevention. Complete an online application at espanolahumane.org.
Felines & Friends: Dana Do was a pregnant stray and delivered seven kittens last weekend while in foster care.
Please consider donating to help purchase supplies needed to take care of these babies.
Felines & Friends is looking for foster families for kittens and pregnant cats.
Fill out a foster form at www.fandfnm.org/-foster-application.html and indicate that you are interested in helping with kittens.
Felines & Friends’ adoption center at Petco and the habitat at Teca Tu are closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Adoptions will be by appointment to preapproved applicants. To apply, visit fandfnm.org.
The Horse Shelter: Madalynn is a 9-year-old, 14.2-hands-high sorrel mare who has made much progress in training. She is relaxed in all of her gaits and has learned to slow her feet. Madalynn enjoys trail rides and handles like an experienced horse. She is comfortable and smooth to ride and will require an experienced rider. Her adoption fee is $500. Adoption applications will be accepted and considered, but no visits or rides until April 10 or thereafter.
Madalynn and many other horses are available for adoption and sponsorship at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos.
For more information, call 505-471-6179 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
