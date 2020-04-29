Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Paco is a handsome pooch who weighs about 45 pounds and is about 2 years old. An ideal day for Paco would include a lovely long walk and lots of treats. He loves to play ball and will chase one for hours.
Cougar is a handsome 10-year-old shorthaired cat. While at the shelter, Cougar has been sweet and is always seeking affection.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter,100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309 to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Hershey is an affectionate and amiable cat. He's a talkative and handsome tabby who has a fabulous sense of humor. Hershey is FeLV-positive and will need a home without other cats, but one who is also FeLV-positive would be fine.
Jody's ears are branded because she was used as a hunting hound and she will need training and patience, and a home without cats or small dogs. Jody is smart, sweet and has a giant heart.
Adoptions are by appointment. Applications can be submitted at espanolahumane.org,
The Horse Shelter: Eli is a 25-year-old, 17-hands-high sorrel, thoroughbred gelding who has had some ongoing lameness issues in his right front hoof. With treatments, he has shown much improvement. He is good with the farrier and veterinarian. Eli would make a great companion horse that will require a little extra care.
Eli and many other horses are available for adoption or sponsorship at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. The shelter is accepting adoption applications for later consideration. For more information, visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-471-6179.
Felines & Friends: Solara is a little skittish, but is enjoying her new life as an indoor cat in a foster home. She is a talkative girl and she should be a great companion. She would do best in a home without small children and dogs and with someone that will be patient with her. She is about 3 years old.
Arena was rescued with her five kittens. She is a shy girl at first but is a very sweet once she knows you. She is blossoming in her foster home and is loving all the attention she is getting. She enjoys being brushed and loves to give you head-butts. She would do best in a quiet home with a patient owner who will give her time to adjust. She gets along fine with other cats and could benefit from an outgoing, confident cat. She is about 2 years old.
Fill out an adoption application at www.fandfnm.org. Meetings are by appointment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Any questions, email adoptions@fandfnm.org.
