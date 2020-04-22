Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Gina Rose is 2 years old and weighs 62 pounds. She is easy to put on leash and walks well with her people. Gina Rose has participated in doggie playgroups and does really well. She is a social butterfly.
Mr. Valentine is a two-year-old short-haired tabby with some serious love to give. He's playful, affectionate and guaranteed to entertain for hours.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309 to schedule an appointment.
Felines & Friends: Lonny is an adorable, timid boy that has made great strides with socialization. When he knows you and feels safe, he will come forward for affection, and likes to be pet and brushed. He gets along fine with other cats and may do best in a home with a friendly cat or two to help him learn to trust. Lonny would do best in a quiet home without dogs or young children. He is about 1 year old.
Tuxi is a big, handsome guy that is a little shy at first. He has settled in nicely at his foster home. He doesn’t care for some male cats, but gets along fine with females. He can live safely with non FIV-positive cats as long as there is no intense fighting. He is about 2 years old.
The Horse Shelter: Rambler is a 20-year-old bay gelding, who has a lot of personality and knows to stand quiet when tied. He is gentle and leads and loads into a trailer easily. Rambler and many other horses are available for adoption or sponsorship at the shelter in Cerrillos. The shelter accepting adoption applications for later consideration. For more information, visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-471-6179.
Española Humane: Margo is a tortoiseshell diva. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
Teddy was found on the side of a road, swaddled in a sleeping bag with a homemade tourniquet wrapped around his lower leg. Teddy had been attacked by animals and left with open compound fractures and wounds. He was treated and his rear left leg was amputated. This dog is one of the kindest volunteers at the shelter have ever known — his tail never stops wagging.
While the shelter is closed during the pandemic, Española Humane is able to offer both animal intake and adoptions by appointment. Call 505-753-8662 to schedule intake, and for adoptions, submit an online application at www.espanolahumane.org.
