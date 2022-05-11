Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi will discuss the wildfires in Northern New Mexico and provide tips to pet owners in fire zones. The show will provide ways people may help displaced animals.
Also, an American Kennel Club dog show is in Albuquerque, and a news headline from the United Kingdom may solve the problem for renters with landlords saying no pets are allowed. Would the policy be different if a person married their cat or dog? Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM.
Links to help people find missing pets due to wildfires
People missing pets from the fires in San Miguel and Mora counties may look for them on Animal Welfare Coalition of Northeastern New Mexico sites on Facebook or contact local animal shelters.
The post to use if a pet is missing: facebook.com/animalwelfarenewmexico.
Photo album of missing pets: tinyurl.com/
2jnukxhr.
Horse shelter’s auction, luncheon returns May 22
After a two-year hiatus, The Horse Shelter will celebrate its 22nd year rescuing and rehabilitating horses with its auction fundraiser at its Cerrillos ranch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22.
The event will be held in an 8,000-square-foot tent surrounded by the shelter’s horses. Tickets are $85 and can be purchased at thehorseshelter.org or by calling 505-471-6179.
Several shelters to take part
in Adopt-a-Thon in Española
A Forever Home Adopt-A-Thon is planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Lowe’s parking lot in Española. The event is hosted by Petsense.
Shelters and rescues participating include Española Humane, Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society and Dixon Animal Protection Society. For adult animals, adoption fees are waived, and for puppies and kittens, the fee is $25.
The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Department and Pojoaque Police Department K-9 Units will be at the event, along with the Española Fire Department. In addition to the event, the Santa Fe animal shelter and Española Humane are participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters Adoption promotion. All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
For more information, visit espanolahumane.org and SFHumaneSociety.org.
Santa Fe shelter takes in pets from Los Alamos shelter
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society continues to help during the wildfire and evacuations by taking in all the Los Alamos County Animal Shelter’s animals this week. Murad Kirdar, the Santa Fe animal shelter’s spokesperson, said almost a dozen animals were transported Monday to
Santa Fe from Los Alamos. “Even though we are at capacity levels at the shelter, we are making room and helping out other shelters and rescues during this unprecedented crisis,” said Kirdar.
Last week, the Santa Fe animal shelter took in animals from the Las Vegas shelter and is helping with supplies at the pop-up shelters at the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds and in Glorieta.
The Santa Fe animal shelter is also offering pet food and other supplies to families that have been displaced by the fires. Cat owners needing temporary shelter can call 505-983-4309, ext. 1606.
If people want to donate to animals that have been displaced, the shelter will accept dog and cat kennels, dog treats, including Nylabone and milk bones. Donations can be dropped off at the
Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja Del Rio Road.
The shelter also has information on additional resources at SFHumaneSociety.org.
Girl Scouts holding drive for pet food in Albuquerque
On Saturday, Girl Scouts in New Mexico will be working to help pets and livestock that have been evacuated or abandoned due to the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
“Many Girl Scout troops leapt into action to collect and deliver toiletries, food and clothing for the people being evacuated. Even troops that were being evacuated themselves used proceeds from their Girl Scout cookie sale to buy supplies for evacuees and help feed wildland firefighters,” said Rebecca Latham, CEO of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails.
People are invited to contribute dog or cat food, hay, grains or any additional supplies that can be donated to organizations addressing this immediate need in San Miguel, Mora, and Santa Fe counties. Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Girl Scout Albuquerque headquarters,
4000 Jefferson Plaza NE.