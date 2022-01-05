This week's Pet Chat with Murad and Bobbi focuses on the transition period for a newly adopted dog or cat to feel comfortable in its new home.
Dylan Moore, director of operations at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, will provide tips.
Pet Chat airs at 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams at SantaFe.com.
Española Humane hosts vaccine clinic
A free and low-cost walk-in vaccine clinic is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Española Humane, 108 Hamm Parkway.
No appointment is necessary. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in a carrier.
Altered pets of Rio Arriba County residents will receive free vaccinations, thanks to Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative. Vaccines for unaltered Rio Arriba County pets are $10; residents outside of Rio Arriba County are welcome, too: $10 for altered pets and $20 for unaltered pets. Vaccines will be the DAPPv canine and HCP feline vaccines.
Santa Fe animal shelter offers pet food assistance
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is offering to help people struggling to buy dog or cat food.
Pet owners who are unemployed or struggling financially to feed their dogs or cats can pick up free donated food.
The privately-owned shelter offers free pet food at the main shelter’s campus, 100 Caja Del Rio Road, while supplies last. People are asked to call and make an appointment at 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
To donate, visit sfhumanesociety.org/donate.
Santa Fe animal shelter offers $22 adoptions
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is kicking off 2022 with $22 adoptions in January for most animals 5 months and older.
“We have a lot of great companion animals, all sizes, breeds and ages, who were overlooked last year, but still looking for their second chance in life,” said Murad Kirdar, the shelter's spokesperson. “We hope the $22 adoption special will bring the community out to meet one of these love bugs and take them home.”
The $22 adoption includes over 80 dogs and cats but excludes shelter heroes. All the animals adopted from the shelter are spayed or neutered and include a microchip and age-appropriate vaccinations.
For more information or to see available animals, visit SFHumanesociety.org.
PetSmart hosts Española Humane pet adoptions
Kittens and foster puppies will kick off the new year at Española Humane’s pet adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart in Santa Fe.
The event will be held in PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive. All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
Start the application process online at espanolahumane.org and create an online account.
The event also features information on Española Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities and other ways to support the organization.
Santa Fe animal shelter offers house rabbits to adopt
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society has house rabbits to adopt.
House rabbits are meticulously clean indoor animals and are litter-box trained, making them ideal pets for apartment dwellers or those who can't walk a pet regularly. Much like a dog, a house rabbit can be taught to come, sit in a lap, and do simple tricks with no outdoor walks ever needed.
Through January, the shelter will profile all house rabbit adopters with a free starter kit package that includes a litter pan, litter, hay and food pellets.
House rabbits can live over 10 years and should be kept indoors at all times. The vegan animals each have a different personality and are very social. Visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
