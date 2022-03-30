Heartworm disease is a potentially fatal but preventable infection caused by a worm parasite transmitted to our pets from mosquitoes. This week, Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi discuss heartworm disease and prevention with Dr. Michelle Salob.
Plus, with kitten season in full bloom, a listener asks if there is an easy way to tell a kitten’s age. The show will provide tips to guess how old a kitten is.
Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FN. The show also streams on SantaFe.com.
Musician Franti hosts benefit concert for Española Humane
Musician Michael Franti & Spearhead will celebrate Espanola Humane’s 30th anniversary with a benefit concert at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Santa Fe’s Fort Marcy Ballpark.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. General admission is $41; VIP tickets are $76, which allows access to the front section of the park. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free. Tickets will be at tickets.holdmyticket.com or by phone through Hold My Ticket at 505-886-1251.
Throughout his multi-decade career, Franti has earned three Billboard No. 1's with "Sound of Sunshine," "Say Hey (I Love You)" and "I Got You," as well as six Top 30 Hot AC singles, nine Top 25 AAA Singles and three Billboard Top 5 Rock Albums.
For more information about the concert, visit ampconcerts.org.
Shelter offers adoptable animals at mobile site
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s mobile adoption team will be PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Adoptable animals of all ages will be on hand.
For more information and to see available animals, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane hosts vaccine clinic
A free and low-cost walk-in vaccine clinic is set for April 7 at Española Humane.
Altered pets of residents in Española Humane’s service area, which includes Rio Arriba County and pueblos, and communities in northern Santa Fe County, will receive free vaccinations thanks to Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative. The event will be held at the shelter’s clinic, 108 Hamm Parkway, Española, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7.
No appointment is necessary. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in carriers.
Vaccines for unaltered pets in the shelter’s service area are $10; residents outside of service area are welcome, too: $10 for altered pets and $20 for unaltered pets. Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv canine and HCP feline vaccines.
Other vaccines, including rabies, are available for a fees, along with flea and tick medication, heartworm testing and prevention and other services, including microchipping and nail trimming.
The series of free and low-cost vaccination clinics are aimed at keeping pets healthy in the community. Petco Love's national vaccination initiative is providing 1 million free pet vaccines to its animal welfare partners, including Española Humane.
Other April and May clinic dates include April 21 and May 6. Times, prices and requirements remain the same.
Parvovirus and distemper in dogs, and panleukopenia in cats, are some of the most prevalent deadly diseases impacting pets that are preventable with a vaccine. An estimated 30 percent of pet parents do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care.
To learn more about Petco Love’s lifesaving impact, visit PetcoLove.org.
