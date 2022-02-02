The radio show Pet Chat will discuss how to find the right pet sitter.
Plus, left over fabric can be recycled into pet toys that provide enrichment activities for both dogs and cats. Barbara Klein, owner of Bow Wow Connections, will share how she started with the idea of recycled items.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM and streams on SantaFe.com.
Virtual auction supports Española Humane
"Staycations," art, jewelry and unique experiences are featured in a Valentine’s Day-themed online auction that supports Española Humane.
The Puppy Love Virtual Auction kicks off Saturday with more than 125 items to bid on. Bidding closes at 8 p.m. Feb. 12. There will be a preview of art and jewelry from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at TOKO, 101 W. Marcy St. No. 2.
Bidding starts at 8 a.m. Saturday. Visit tinyurl.com/ydykdrtr.
Walkers needed for dogs at Canine Cottage
Special needs dogs who are waiting for foster homes need robust walkers a few times a week. Dogs are at Canine Cottage off of Old Las Vegas Highway, north of Café Fina. All dogs are people friendly and basic walking training will be offered to new volunteers. Contact infodewpaws@gmail.com.
Triple your love this Valentine's Day!
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society celebrates Valentine's Day with its Santa Fe Sweethearts promotion that begins Friday.
People can adopt an adult dog, 5 months and older, for $14 through Feb 20. Shelter heroes are excluded. In addition to the promotion, the shelter is offering to send a Valentine's Day ecard.
The Valentine's ecards cost $25 each and have six styles to choose from, including dogs, cats, guinea pig and a rabbit, and include a personalized message.
The shelter will randomly select a winner of the photo session and a gift basket on Feb 15.
The adoption promotion includes spaying or neutering, microchip and vaccinations.
For more information, visit sfhumanesociety.org.
Cat adoptions to be held in Eldorado
Weather permitting, Dew Paws Rescue will hold a cat adoption event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at La Tienda at Eldorado in Eldorado.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.