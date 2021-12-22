Volunteering and homemade dog treats will be discussed on Pet Chat, which airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams on SantaFe.com.
The show will also discuss holiday traditions with pets. Carrie Gaston, volunteer coordinator at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, will talk about volunteering.
For comments or questions, email PetChat@SantaFe.com.
Española Humane reduces adoption fees
In celebration of the holidays, Española Humane will offer reduced adoption fees for all pets through the end of the year.
The shelter will offer fee-waived adoptions for all pets six months and older and $25 adoption fees for kittens and puppies and foster pets through Dec. 31 at its shelter location, 108 Hamm Parkway, Española. The shelter wrapped up a successful two-week adoption event sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation, finding homes for more than 70 pets.
“We’re so happy to find loving homes for so many pets,” shelter manager Adam Bates said. “But we have many more who could use a forever home right now. We hope this adoption special will help people come in and adopt.”
The shelter continues to be at capacity.
Start the application process at espanolahumane.org.
Santa Fe shelter offers pet loss support
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is offering a free online support group for people who have lost a pet. People are free to express those feelings and begin to heal with others who understand.
The group is hosted by an animal shelter volunteer with knowledge of facilitating, but is not a licensed clinical therapist or psychologist. The person's role is to offer peer support and insight from a personal perspective.
The pet loss group meets at 6 p.m. the first Thursday of each month via Zoom. To learn,more visit, sfhumanesociety.org/pet-loss-support.
