Santa Fe shelter to help with pet parade on Saturday
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society will be participating in this weekend’s Desfile de los Niños, otherwise known as the Children’s Pet Parade, that kicks off on the Plaza at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade draws hundreds of human participants and countless animals celebrating all things kids and pets. The shelter, celebrating its Mission Pawsible, will also have Woof Patrol Stations along the parade route for hungry and thirsty canine participants and a place where waste can be deposited.
“We are honored to part of Fiesta and celebrate our pets during the annual parade,” said Murad Kirdar, spokesperson for the shelter. “Plus, with our Woof Patrol stations, we will have tons of goodies for your dogs, while keeping them hydrated.”
La Fonda hosts Española Humane adoption event
Española Humane will bring kittens to a special adoption event Saturday at La Fonda on the Plaza, 100 E. San Francisco St.
The 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. adoption event will feature kittens for a special adoption price of only $10. Signs will direct people to a designated adoption room on the first floor of the hotel.
La Fonda is celebrating its centennial anniversary, while Española Humane is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.
All kittens are spay/neutered, up to date on vaccinations and ready to go home to loving families. Information about the shelter, including volunteer opportunities and other ways to support its mission, will be available.
To get a jump-start on an adoption, start the application process at espanolahumane.org, create an online account and view adoptable pets.
Santa Fe shelter adoption team hits road this weekend
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s mobile adoption team will be all over Santa Fe this weekend. Immediately following the pet parade Saturday morning, the team will be at Daisy’s Holistic Heath from 1 to 4 p.m. Adoptable animals of all ages will be on hand at Daisy’s, 4056 Cerrillos Road, for this special event. On Sunday, the team moves to Teca Tu, a Pawsworthy Pet Emporium, in the DeVargas Center at 165 Paseo de Peralta, from noon to 3 p.m. All animals adopted from the shelter are spayed or neutered, microchipped and have age-appropriate vaccinations. To see adoptable animals, visit SFHumaneSociety.org
Dear, Readers,
The Santafenewmexican.com commenting system has been experiencing some problems during recent days and has been unavailable for some readers. Please know that the developer of the platform has been notified and despite several attempts, has been unable so far to get the platform working consistently again.
We apologize for the inconvenience.