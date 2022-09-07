Santa Fe shelter to help with pet parade on Saturday

The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society will be participating in this weekend’s Desfile de los Niños, otherwise known as the Children’s Pet Parade, that kicks off on the Plaza at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade draws hundreds of human participants and countless animals celebrating all things kids and pets. The shelter, celebrating its Mission Pawsible, will also have Woof Patrol Stations along the parade route for hungry and thirsty canine participants and a place where waste can be deposited.

“We are honored to part of Fiesta and celebrate our pets during the annual parade,” said Murad Kirdar, spokesperson for the shelter. “Plus, with our Woof Patrol stations, we will have tons of goodies for your dogs, while keeping them hydrated.”

Service notification

Dear, Readers, The Santafenewmexican.com commenting system has been experiencing some problems during recent days and has been unavailable for some readers. Please know that the developer of the platform has been notified and despite several attempts, has been unable so far to get the platform working consistently again. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Popular in the Community