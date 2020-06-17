Kids Critter Camp goes online
Does your child love animals and want to learn more about animal welfare? The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is accepting applications for its Critter Camp, July 13-17, which will be held online. The cost is $50 per person.
The program for children ages 8-13 provides animal welfare advocates activities, humane lessons and conversations with pet care professionals.
For more information or to register visit, bit.ly/2B2LP9r.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.