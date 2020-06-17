Kids Critter Camp goes online

Does your child love animals and want to learn more about animal welfare? The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is accepting applications for its Critter Camp, July 13-17, which will be held online. The cost is $50 per person.

The  program for children ages 8-13 provides animal welfare advocates activities, humane lessons and conversations with pet care professionals.

For more information or to register visit, bit.ly/2B2LP9r.

