Santa Fe animal shelter reopening
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society has begun reopening many of its services this week.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's has eased restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing the changes.
Thaw Animal Hospital, the shelter's public hospital, is now providing all veterinarian care. The Spay & Neuter Wellness Clinic on the south side of Santa Fe has begun offering spay and neuter surgeries by appointment only. Visitors, staff and volunteers must wear face masks and maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet.
Adoptions will still be by appointment and people can call 505-983-4309 ext. 1610 for information.
The two resale stores remain closed. The Cat resale store is accepting gently used donations that can be dropped off 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pickups can be scheduled by calling 505-474-6300.
Horse Shelter seeking donations
The Horse Shelter is seeking donations of gently used items for its Horse Shelter Resale Store.
Curbside donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Resale Store is at 821 W. San Mateo Road, Unit A. Call 505-954-1375 or message store@thehorseshelter.org with questions.
The Horse Shelter says donations are vital to help feed and care for the 74 rescue horses and finding them new homes.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.