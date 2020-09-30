“It’s all about their personality, and Cooper was the one for me,” said Santa Fe resident Ian Marshall, who recently adopted a kitten from the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society.
When Cooper was ready to be adopted this summer, the orange-and-white kitten was just a few months old.
“I knew the moment I saw him and we started playing that he would be perfect for our family,” Marshall said.
“When we got home, I set his carrier down in his temporary room, and he started screaming at the top of his lungs. ... As soon as I opened his carrier, all he wanted to do was explore. I’d never seen a cat act so free in a new place before,” he said.
“Cooper wanted to play with his new brother cat, Neil, almost immediately, but Neil wanted nothing to do with him at first, even from under a door,” Marshall said.
“After 24 hours, I let them roam around free together. Two days later, Neil dropped his guard completely,” Marshall said. “And now they cuddle together and clean each other into a funky ball of orange and white fur every night.”
Marshall also built an outdoor enclosure that his cats love. “Neil taught Cooper how to get in and out of the spaceship ‘catio,’ ” said Marshall.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Captain Kirk is a handsome, 1-year-old mixed-breed dog who weighs about 60 pounds.
Kirk is a playful boy, and he loves to stretch his paws on nice long walks on leash. He is very friendly to people.
Bella is a cute, little 6-pound cat who is just over 1 year old. She enjoys being petted, is a reservedly social cat and does not like being picked up.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Jacqui’s little, white chocolate-chip nose is so sweet.
She is 3 months old, spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations and deworming.
Neemo is a neutered shepherd-Corgi mix.
He is full of spunk and sunshine, gets along with everyone and he has good manners. He can be adopted from the reopened Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe spa resort.
Feline & Friends: A pair of young, semiferal cats are in need of a safe barn home with someone who is experienced with assimilating cats into new environments.
Harley is a 2-year-old brown tabby male, and PD is a 2-year-old Maine coon-mix female. They are loving and social and should be adopted together.
These cats are available for viewing by appointment.
The Horse Shelter: Longfellow is a 19-year-old, 15.2-hands-high sorrel gelding. He is a ranch favorite.
He is a great in teaching volunteers to become more confident in their handling and groundwork skills.
Longfellow has an easygoing personality and bonds well with other horses.
He would most likely allow you to lead a child around on him, which makes him a very desirable companion horse. Longfellow is not suited for heavy riding and is being offered for adoption as a companion horse.
His adoption fee is $250.
There are many other horses available for adoption or sponsorship at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos.
For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.