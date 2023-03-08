When I was 9, I stood at the bottom of our driveway in suburban Minneapolis, waiting for the school bus. I was alone. From across the street, our neighbor’s two dogs saw me, sprinted across the road, and attacked me, dragging me down.

Fortunately, quickly after the attack started, the owners ran from their house and stopped it. My parents rushed out of our home to take care of me. Cuts and minor bites were my only injuries. Both the dogs, as I recall, were cocker spaniels.

Being attacked by a dog or dogs is terrifying. I was traumatized.