Santa Fe shelter participates in Woofstock

Woofstock, Edgewood’s annual pet expo and adoption festival, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society's mobile adoption team and many other shelters and rescues will be attending the event with various adoptable animals.

The event, which will be held at Venus Park, 181 N.M. 344, was established in 2011 as a fundraiser and has evolved into a fun-filled day for the entire community honoring that special bond between humans and their furry companions.

Popular in the Community