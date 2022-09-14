Woofstock, Edgewood’s annual pet expo and adoption festival, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society's mobile adoption team and many other shelters and rescues will be attending the event with various adoptable animals.
The event, which will be held at Venus Park, 181 N.M. 344, was established in 2011 as a fundraiser and has evolved into a fun-filled day for the entire community honoring that special bond between humans and their furry companions.
On Sunday, the mobile adoption team will be at PetSmart in Santa Fe from noon to 3 p.m. All adoptable animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and have age-appropriate vaccinations. To see adoptable animals, visit, SFHumaneSociety.org
Pet news on 'Pet Chat'
What are you feeding your pets? This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, they discuss many pet-related news headlines, including that grain-free food may be linked to enlarged hearts in dogs and possible heart failure. Plus, another deaf dog has a close call, and what your cat would like you to know about their food.
Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi airs 9 a.m. every Saturday and 3 p.m. Sundays on local radio Talk 1260 KTRC and FM 103.7.
Fall Furr Me adoption event
Come see the kittens at Felines & Friends' Fall Furr Me adoption event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Teca Tu in the DeVargas Center mall. Apply at FandFnm.org to be preapproved for adoption, then come to the event to meet dozens of fresh-from-foster kittens and find your perfect match.