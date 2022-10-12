Kitten adoption event Saturday
Felines & Friends will hold a kitten adoption event Saturday at Violet Crown Cinema in the Railyard. Drop by for a morning of kitten cuddles and making matches. Foster parents will be on hand to introduce kittens and help adopters find a perfect match. Visit FandFnm.org to browse available kittens and apply for adoption in advance of this event.
Teca Tu hosts Española Humane pet adoptions
Española Humane will bring adoptable pets to Teca Tu in DeVargas Center, 165 Paseo de Peralta, from noon to 3 p.m Saturday, Oct. 15.
The event will feature kittens, puppies and foster dogs. All pets will be spay/neutered, up to date on vaccinations and ready to go home to loving families. Puppies and kittens will be available for the adoption fee of $25, while pets 6 months of age and older are fee-waived thanks to generous donors.
To jump-start an adoption, start the application process at espanolahumane.org and create an online account. For more information and to see adoptable pets, visit espanolahumane.org.
Horse shelter open house Saturday
The Horse Shelter’s open house has been rescheduled for Saturday because of inclement weather last weekend. The free event offers the opportunity to meet rescue horses and learn about adoption and volunteer programs at the shelter.
Beginning at 11 a.m., there will be educational and riding horse demos, horse petting and tours of the ranch in Cerrillos.
There will be brats/veggie dog lunches offered as well. For more information, visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-471-6179.
Española Humane hosts vaccine clinic
A free and low-cost walk-in vaccine clinic is set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Española Humane, 108 Hamm Parkway in Española. No appointment is necessary. All dogs must be on a leash and all cats in carriers.
Altered pets of residents in Española Humane’s service area, which includes Rio Arriba County and pueblos, and communities in northern Santa Fe County, will receive free vaccinations thanks to Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative. Vaccines for unaltered pets in the shelter’s service area are $10. Residents outside of the service area are welcome, too: $10 for altered pets and $20 for unaltered pets. Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv canine and HCP feline vaccines.
Other vaccines, including rabies, are available for a nominal fee.
Santa Fe shelter around town this weekend
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s mobile adoption team will be at two different locations this weekend, covering all of Santa Fe. The shelter will be at Kakawa Chocolate House at its newest location, 851 W. San Mateo Road, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Animals of all ages will be on hand. On Sunday, the team will be at Everest Cannabis Co, 3963 Cerrillos Road, from noon to 3 p.m. In addition to adoptions, the events will feature free giveaways at both locations. For more information, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Sunday Drag Brunch benefits animals
Join the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society at the Jean Cocteau Cinema, 418 Montezuma Ave., for a show featuring the best divas around. The "Sunday Get Down Drag Brunch," hosted by Brandi, will benefit the injured and homeless animals in the community. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with mimosas, Bloody Marys and breakfast burritos; the show starts at 12:15 p.m. For tickets, visit jeancocteaucinema.com and click Drag Brunch.
Award-winning author on 'Pet Chat'
Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi welcomes award-winning author, blogger, international speaker and passionate animal advocate Carlyn Montes De Oca. Hear the in-depth and personal journey that led her to write her new book, Junkyard Girl, a Memoir of Ancestry, Family Secrets, and Second Chances.
Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi airs 9 a.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays on local radio Talk 1260 KTRC and FM 103.7.
Zombie fundraiser set for Railyard Park
Street Homeless Animal Project, is launching its first annual Zombie Run Santa Fe from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 23, at Santa Fe Railyard Park.
For this spooky celebration, all runners, walkers and attendees should be ready to run for their lives — events include a 3K walk/run at 9 a.m., Kids K walk/run at 9:30 a.m. and Monster Dawg Zombie Walk (with costumed pets) at 10:15 a.m. All guests (and ghouls and ghosts) attending are encouraged to dress in their favorite Halloween attire or as a member of the undead. Tickets start at $35 for the 3K, $25 for Kids K and $20 for Monster Dawg Zombie Walk, with registration prices increasing Oct. 18.
There will also be face painting, henna tattoos, tarot readings, surprise performances, and attendees can visit the Horror Lounge and Zombie Graveyard (if you dare). Free snacks and drinks will be available.
For more information, email SHAPZombieRunSF@gmail.com or go to NMSHAP.org and click on Zombie R.