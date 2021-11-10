Santa Fe shelter at capacity, all animals $25 to adopt in November
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society continues to be at capacity, currently caring for more than 300 animals. To help relieve the overcrowding, the shelter has announced a "Fall in Love" promotion, with all adoptions for all animals at $25 for the month of November. The special does not include shelter heroes but does include puppies and kittens. The shelter has been at capacity levels since the beginning of the summer.
"We have been extremely full all summer long, and unfortunately, it's continuing into the fall," said Murad Kirdar, spokesperson for the shelter. "We hope this promotion will get people motivated to adopt for the first time, or perhaps, add another member to their family."
Since June, the Santa Fe animal shelter has been packed with injured, neglected and homeless animals looking for a second chance. From June through September, staff have helped 1,746 animals in need, Kirdar said.
He added that for each dog or cat that is adopted, three or four more animals come into the shelter.
While the adoption fee is just $25, the adoption process is still the same. Potential adopters will be required to complete in-person adoption counseling. All adopted animals include spay/neuter services, microchipping and age-appropriate vaccinations.
The shelter at 100 Caja del Rio in Santa Fe is open for adoptions from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. The shelter will be closed Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving. No appointments are necessary to visit the shelter; however, face coverings are required for all while inside buildings.
Visit SFHumaneSociety.org for more information.
Petco Love, Española Humane team up to offer free pet vaccinations
Española Humane is hosting a series of free and low-cost vaccination clinics aimed at keeping pets healthy. The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love's new national vaccination initiative, which is providing 1 million free pet vaccines to its existing animal welfare partners, including Española Humane.
Parvovirus and distemper in dogs, and panleukopenia in cats, are some of the most prevalent deadly diseases impacting pets that are preventable with a simple vaccine.
Altered pets will receive free vaccinations. Española Humane’s goal is to vaccinate 1,000 pets through free vaccination clinics and through its spay/neuter clinics. The next vaccination event will be held at the shelter’s clinic, 108 Hamm Parkway, Española, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16. No appointment is necessary. All dogs must be on a leash and all cats in carriers.
Vaccines for unaltered Rio Arriba County pets are $10; residents outside of the service area are welcome, too: $10 for altered pets and $20 for unaltered pets. Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines.
Flea and tick medication is available for an additional fee, along with heartworm testing and prevention.
