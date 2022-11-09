Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is proud to partner with PetSmart Charities to bring adoptable pets to PetSmart Santa Fe in support of National Adoption Week, taking place this Friday through Sunday.
During the PetSmart in-store event, the Santa Fe shelter will offer all animals at 50 percent off their adoption fee. In addition, staff and volunteers will help potential adopters learn about caring for a pet and the types of tools, products and services they may need.
PetSmart Santa Fe is located at 3561 Zafarano Drive, with the adoption event going on from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In addition, the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile will be on hand at the event on Friday and Sunday. For more information visit, SFHumaneSociety.org.
Violet Crown to host Kitten Kornucopia
The Violet Crown Santa Fe will be hosting Kitten Kornucopia, a Felines and Friends adoption event, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Dozens of fresh-from-foster kittens will be on hand for cuddles and adoptions. To learn more and apply to adopt, visit FandFnm.org.
PetSmart hosts Española humane adoptions
Kittens, puppies and adult dogs will brighten Española Humane’s adoption event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive, Santa Fe.
All kittens and puppies will be available for the adoption fee of only $10, or adopt two kittens for the price of one. All fees for adult pets are waived in celebration of National Animal Shelter and Rescue Appreciation Week. All pets are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations and ready for loving families.
In addition to adoptions, the event features information on Española Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities and other ways to support the organization.
Felines and Friends Whiskey for Whiskers at Santa Fe Spirits
Felines and Friends will be at Santa Fe Spirits (Mallard Way distillery) from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, for Whiskey for Whiskers, a spirited fundraising event.
Food, fun, tastings and raffle tickets will be available at the event, as well as cats and holiday gifts. Admission tickets are $25 per person (age 21 and over only) and includes a tasting flight or one cocktail and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets can be purchased in advance at FandFnm.org. A limited number of tickets will also be available at the door.
House rabbits and nail trimming on 'Pet Chat'
Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi will focus this week on critters. From the adorable and brimming personalities house rabbits possess — did you know they are litter box trained? — to tiny guinea pigs who squeak and popcorn with happiness. Plus, they are talking nail trims for your companion pets.
This week’s guest includes Ginny Greninger and Palin Wiltshire, two longtime house rabbit advocates who will discuss the do's and don’ts for house rabbits.
Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on KTRC 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. To engage with the show, email the hosts at petchat@santafe.com.