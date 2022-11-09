PetSmart Adoption Weekend

Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is proud to partner with PetSmart Charities to bring adoptable pets to PetSmart Santa Fe in support of National Adoption Week, taking place this Friday through Sunday.

During the PetSmart in-store event, the Santa Fe shelter will offer all animals at 50 percent off their adoption fee. In addition, staff and volunteers will help potential adopters learn about caring for a pet and the types of tools, products and services they may need.  

Popular in the Community