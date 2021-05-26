Santa Fe animal shelter waiving adoption fees for weekend
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane society said it will waive animal adoption fees Friday through Sunday in response to overcrowded conditions.
A fee-waived adoption event will be held Friday at the main shelter and will conclude from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The main campus facility is located at 100 Caja del Rio Road. No appointment is necessary.
According to a news release, more than 100 animals are available for adoption. The shelter is a no-kill facility, making room for new arrivals a top priority.
Though adoption fees will be waved this weekend, the process remains unchanged: Potential adopters are required to complete in-person counseling and a city or county license fee may apply. All adoptable animals have been vaccinated, microchipped, spayed or neutered.
The shelter will be closed on Memorial Day.
Kitten adoption event set for Saturday
Española Humane and Marty’s Meals are teaming up Saturday for a kitten adoption event in Santa Fe.
The Smitten with Kittens adoption event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Marty’s Meals, 506 W. Cordova Road, in the same shopping center as Trader Joe’s. All kittens are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations and ready for loving families.
To get a jump-start on an adoption, start the application process online at espanolahumane.org and create an online account. Appointments are no longer required but all adoptions are processed online.
Volunteers sought for dog behavior, training program
Dew Paws Rescue is seeking volunteers interested in participating in a nine-week behavior and training program starting Saturday, May 29. Class will be in Santa Fe behind the Rodeo de Santa Fe Grounds. Volunteers will learn along with the dogs and sign on to walk those dogs during the week. Contact infodewpaws@gmail.com or call 505-412-9096.
Estate sale to benefit Felines & Friends
A huge estate sale this weekend in Eldorado will benefit Felines & Friends. The sale, at 4 Caliente Place in Eldorado southeast of Santa Fe, will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
