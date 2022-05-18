Petco hosts Española Humane pet adoptions
Foster puppies and adult dogs will highlight Española Humane’s adoption event Saturday at the Santa Fe Petco, 2006 Cerrillos Road. Donations also are encouraged for wildfire evacuees.
The adoption event and donation drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All pets are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations and ready for loving families.
To get a jump-start on an adoption, start the application process online at espanolahumane.org and create an online account.
In addition to adoptions, the event features information on Española Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities and other ways to support the organization.
For more information and to see adoptable pets, visit espanolahumane.org.
'Pet Chat' discusses homeless people and pets
This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, the show welcomes the founder and executive director of the Street Homeless Animal Project, Karen Cain.
In an hourlong interview, Cain talks about the difficulties of being homeless with a companion animal in Santa Fe. She says none of the emergency and long-term shelters have the resources to house companion animals and their people, so many choose not to obtain shelter services.
Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi airs 9 a.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays on Talk 1260 KTRC and FM 103.7. The show also streams and podcasts on SantaFe.com. To engage with the show, email the hosts at petchat@santafe.com.
Bell Bank Mortgage donates to Santa Fe shelter’s animals
As Northern New Mexico continues to deal with devastating wildfires and their aftermath, nearby businesses are doing their part to help raise money for the care of displaced animals. Bell Bank Mortgage donated more than $25,000 this week to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society.
The disaster relief fund was started by Dash Hamblin and Jo Ann Wilson, both of Bell Bank Mortgage New Mexico, after they learned the shelter was caring for so many displaced and sick animals.
"Animals are such an important part of so many people's lives — giving us unconditional love, companionship and so much laughter," said Yvette N. Klinkmann, area manager of Bell Bank Mortgage. "We are so grateful to the Santa Fe animal shelter for everything they are doing to make a difference in the lives of animals in need, and we're happy we could do our part to support your efforts to provide disaster relief."
Hamblin has also raised funds for New Mexico Street Homeless Animal Project as part of the company's Pay it Forward program.
Santa Fe animal shelter hits the road
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s mobile adoption team will be at PetSmart in Santa Fe, 3561 Zafarano Drive, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. From noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, the shelter team will be at Meow Wolf’s House of Internal Return at 1352 Rufina Circle. Adoptable animals of all ages will be at both events. For more information or to see available animals, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.