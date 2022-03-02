Santa Fe shelter hits the road for National Adoption Weekend
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s mobile adoption team will be celebrating National Adoption Weekend at PetSmart in Santa Fe with adoptable animals from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Dogs and cats will all be on hand at the store, 3561 Zafarano Drive, with discounted adoption fees all weekend long. All animals include spay/neuter, microchip and age-appropriate vaccinations. For more information or to see available animals, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Learn how to find a lost pet on 'Pet Chat'
Many companion animals continue to get away from family members and need help to find their way back home. But, do you know the first steps to take in case your beloved cat or dog gets lost? Team Frijoles Lost Pet Recovery joins Pet Chat to share the critical steps to help find your pets in the first 24-48 hours.
Plus, the show reads news headlines, including one that says a study proves that having a pet delays memory loss in people. And: A consumer alert about a dangerous home product that could harm dogs.
Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and FM 103.7 FM. The show also streams on SantaFe.com.
