Adoption event at grand opening of Daisy's Holistic Health
The Santa Fe animal shelter’s Mobile Adoption Team will be at the grand opening of Daisy’s Holistic Health. Many of the shelter’s adoptable animals will be on hand at the event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, along with local radio station KBAC with giveaways and prizes. Daisy's Holistic Health, 4056 Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe, offers herbs, botanicals and spices in addition to vitamins and supplements. A portion of the day’s proceeds will benefit the shelter.
Santa Fe animal shelter cuts adoption fees
'The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society has slashed adoption fees for adult animals to $25 for the rest of August as it continues to operate at maximum capacity.
Despite many successful adoption promotions this summer, the shelter's animal population has surged as the number of strays and unwanted animals have multiplied during the past two months.
Murad Kirdar, spokesperson for the shelter, said around this time of year, many pets wander off and end up in shelters.
“We try to fit in as many pets as possible, and many of them are double-up kennels,” Kirdar said. "If you are thinking about adopting, this is the time to take action and make it a reality.”
The $25 adoption special, which includes spay/neuter surgery, microchip and age-appropriate vaccinations, will continue at the shelter's main campus through Aug. 31. For more information, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane seeks foster homes
Española Humane is looking for people interested in fostering an animal. The shelter is offering a volunteer foster orientation from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Española Humane clinic lobby, 108 Hamm Parkway. Those interested should send an email to foster@espanolahumane.org and include “Foster Orientation” in the subject line.
