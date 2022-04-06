Fee-waived adoptions Monday at Santa Fe shelter
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is one of almost a dozen animal welfare organizations coming together to help animals in need for the second annual NM Luvs Pets Day on Monday.
NM Luvs Pets Day is a coordinated day of giving to benefit animal welfare organizations across the state and encourages supporters to donate so the nonprofit organizations can continue saving animals and provide life-saving programs, including foster care.
"When all of these animal welfare groups come together, it demonstrates how much more we can accomplish for animals in need," said Murad Kirdar, public relations officer at the shelter.
In addition to raising funds for animals in need, the Santa Fe animal shelter will waive the adoption fee on all animals Monday. The kennels will be open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will hold the promotion at its main campus at 100 Caja Del Rio Road. No appointment is needed.
The process will still be the same, with all potential adopters required to complete an adoption survey and counseling.
Santa Fe woman chosen as a 2022 Unsung Hero
Jayne Johnson of Santa Fe has been selected by Petco Love as one of its five 2022 Unsung Heroes. Petco Love was founded in 1999, formalizing Petco’s longstanding commitment to animal welfare.
Johnson, with the help of her late husband, Ken, has coordinated the transport of puppies through Lifeline Puppy Rescue for almost 20 years. Lifeline Puppy Rescue is a Colorado no-kill rescue that has adopted almost 43,000 puppies to families across the Rocky Mountain region, Kansas, Texas and New Mexico.
Every week, Johnson works with dozens of fosters to provide supplies and vaccinations for puppies before they are transported by Lifeline to Colorado for adoption. Due to statewide spay and neuter laws in Colorado, there is a high demand for puppies.
Johnson has received a $10,000 grant for her to continue her lifesaving work. One of the five 2022 Unsung Heroes will be recognized as the national Unsung Hero Award recipient, and their organization will receive a $25,000 grant.
Petco is accepting votes online. Visit petcolove.org/unsung-heroes to learn about Johnson’s story and vote for her. Votes will be accepted through 11 a.m. April 18.
Welcome spring — and kitten season
Kitten season has arrived! Shelters and rescues are dealing with a spring flood of kittens and are turning to the public for help in fostering felines. Fosters are more important than ever during kitten season because fostering a kitten (or puppy), not only provides them with care; it frees space for shelters and rescue agencies to house other stray and surrendered animals awaiting adoption.
Whether you can foster for a few days, a few weeks or longer, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, Española Humane and Felines & Friends all have programs to fit each foster’s lifestyle. These programs can supply everything needed, from 24-hour support and advice to food, beds, boxes and playpens.
Those interested in fostering should contact any of the agencies at SFHumaneSociety.org, espanolahumane.org and fandfnm.org.
La Fonda hosts Española Humane adoption event
Española Humane will bring pets of all ages to an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at La Fonda on the Plaza, 100 E. San Francisco St.
All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated. Information about the shelter, including volunteer opportunities, and other ways to support will be available, along with giveaways.
To get a jump-start on an adoption, start the application process at espanolahumane.org and create an online account and view adoptable pets.
This week on 'Pet Chat'
The New Mexico Center for Therapeutic Riding was founded in 2006 to provide equine-assisted activities and therapies in the community. This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, the hosts talk to Sarah Spearman, the executive director of the nonprofit, and discuss how horses enrich and expand the lives of children, youth and adults with special needs through activities and therapies.
Did you read about the family in North Dakota that “dumped a dog at a shelter because he was supposedly gay?” The hosts will discuss the facts and hear about the outcome of that dog. And, if you are allergic to cats, Pet Chat has some help for you.
Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams on SantaFe.com.
Santa Fe shelter hits the road
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s mobile adoption team will be at PetSmart in Santa Fe, 3561 Zafarano Drive, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday with adoptable animals. From noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, the adoption team will be at Teca Tu, at the DeVargas Center mall. Adoptable animals of all ages will be on hand at each offsite event.
For more information or to see available animals, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Film fest celebrates human-canine bond
This year’s Bow Wow Film Fest will benefit Española Humane on April 23 at Violet Crown in Santa Fe.
Called the “most celebrated dog film festival in North America,” the collection of short films celebrates the human-canine bond.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Española Humane in celebration of its 30th anniversary. Tickets may be purchased at santafe.violetcrown.com/movie/VC000024.
A special adoption event will also be held from 9 a.m. to noon April 23 at Violet Crown. Additional information is available at youtu.be/fNvVu_S6uOI.
