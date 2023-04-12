IMG_5666.jpg

Cynthia Rinaldi of Santa Fe submitted this photo of best friends holding each other's paw.

 Courtesy photo

Little Studio on the Mesa hosts adoption event

Española Humane will bring pets of all ages to a White Rock art studio Saturday for a special event that will feature canvas painting in celebration of World Art Day.

The 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. event at Little Studio on the Mesa, 113 Longview Drive in White Rock, spotlights adorable foster puppies and kittens, along with other pets. Participants may also paint portraits of dogs and cats, with all proceeds benefitting Española Humane.

