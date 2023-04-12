Española Humane will bring pets of all ages to a White Rock art studio Saturday for a special event that will feature canvas painting in celebration of World Art Day.
The 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. event at Little Studio on the Mesa, 113 Longview Drive in White Rock, spotlights adorable foster puppies and kittens, along with other pets. Participants may also paint portraits of dogs and cats, with all proceeds benefitting Española Humane.
Kittens and puppies are available for an adoption fee of $25; all adult pets at the event are fee waived. All pets are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations and ready to go home to loving families.
To get started on an adoption, check out the available pets online at espanolahumane.org. In addition to adoptions, the event features information on Española Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities and other ways to support the organization.
Mobile pet adoption this weekend
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society will be holding mobile pet adoptions from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Daisy’s Holistic Health, 4056 Cerrillos Road, Unit D-1, and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Kakawa Chocolate House, 1050 Paseo de Peralta. Come by and meet your new best friend. For more information, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Teca Tu hosts kitten shower for Felines & Friends
Kitten shower gifts will be welcomed all month to support the nearly 100 kittens already in Felines & Friends’ care, plus the deluge of newborns arriving this spring. Kitten milk replacement, miracle nipples, canned kitten food, heating sources (pads, disks), neonate comfort sources like Snuggle Kitty and small pet pens are especially needed. Donated supplies and presents can be dropped off in the collection bin in front of Teca Tu in the DeVargas Center.
Pet CPR and first-aid class
Learn how to save your pet's life in an emergency with the Pet CPR and First-Aid Class at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society on Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23. Taught by certified pet tech instructors Kate Klasen and Malinda Malone from The Frontline Coalition, this 6 1/2-hour, hands-on class will teach you over 50 skills, including basic restraint and muzzling, identifying emergencies, rescue breathing for dogs and cats, and dealing with choking issues. Participants will receive a handbook to take home and a certificate upon successful completion. The class costs $100, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting homeless animals in Northern New Mexico. Space is limited, so sign up now.
'Pet Chat' discusses modular dog training
A Santa Fe dog trainer is bringing a new type of positive training class to Northern New Mexico that allows you to attend when and how often you want. This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, the hosts speak to Shelley Bachicha, the owner of No-No FiFi Dog Training, as she introduces modular training classes. Plus, listener emails, and if you have to rehome a pet, the hosts have some tips to help keep your dog or cat out of the shelter.
Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 KTRC and 103.7 FM. To engage with the show, email the hosts at petchat@santafe.com.