Animal shelters seeking help
The Santa Fe animal shelter is asking for help in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The animal shelter is seeking pet food and community pantry donations, fostering of adult animals and monetary donations to keep operating.
"Our community pantry assists families that are currently struggling and provides them with dog or cat food to keep the animal at home,” said Murad Kirdar, a shelter spokesman.
Donations of food can be dropped off at the main shelter campus, 100 Caja Del Rio Road.
With the cancellation and postponement of fundraising events, the privately owned nonprofit shelter is also seeking monetary donations.
Right now, all adoptions are by appointment at the shelter.
Adopters can call 505-983-4309 ext. 1610 or visit sfhumanesociety.org. Adoptions are available 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Shelter still accepting strays
People can still bring stray animals to the Santa Fe animal shelter.
City and county animal services. which are not affiliated with the shelter, is not responding to calls of animals at large unless the safety of the animal is threatened during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We encourage people if you see a stray animal, and you can catch them safely, please do so," said Murad Kirdar, a shelter spokesman. "Then bring the stray animal to the shelter or any open veterinary hospital to have them scanned for a microchip."
The shelter is asking that if a chip is found, people reunite the lost pet with its owner. If no owner can be found, the shelter is asking people to hold onto the lost animal and file a report by calling 505-983-4309 ext. 1606.
Found animal can be taken to the shelter, but people are asked to call ahead to make sure space is available.
Española Humane waives fees, seeks help
Española Humane has waived adoption fees and pets can be adopted from foster care. Paperwork can be done remotely.
The shelter will continue to need foster families as it receives more homeless pets. Call foster coordinator Linda at 505-927-3675.
Food supplies at the shelter are running low and food donations can be dropped off at the shelter, 108 Hamm Parkway in Española. Monetary donations can be made online at www.espanolahumane.org.
Horse shelter store closed, visits stopped at ranch
The Horse Shelter's Resale Store is temporarily closed during the coronavirus pandemic along with tours and visits at the ranch. Volunteer orientations have also been canceled.
Adoption applications are still accepted and considered for possible action after April 10.
The May auction has been postponed. People can still call with donations for the auction or store. For more information, call 505-471-6179 or visit www.thehorseshelter.org.
