It take a special kind of person to have patience with a puppy who begins to show signs of kennel stress.
Kennel stress, as described through a Google search, is a generic term used for when dogs encounter a state of mental or emotional strain and tension during or after a kennel stay.
Kennel stress can manifest in a number of ways including aggression, fear, anxiety, shaking, whining or other noticeable changes in behavior.
Amelia Morand began fostering for the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society in December when her kitty died.
“I realized that the last two years were evident that shelters and rescues were overwhelmed,” she said.
Morand said she could see signs of kennel stress in Paisley, an American pit bull.
Paisley was a 6-month-old stray brought into the shelter in October by animal control officers. While Morand was deciding which animal to foster, she noticed as the days went by, Paisley was eating less and less. Morand decided Paisley would be the dog to foster and give her some one-on-one attention.
Soon, Paisley was a naturally sweet and happy puppy. Paisley was not only out of a kennel, but she had a playmate — Morand’s 13-year-old “New Mexico brown dog” Zizou. Morand said a New Mexico brown dog ”is a dog with a little bit of everything.”
Morand worked with the shelter to produce a video of Paisley for social media, and the time had come for Paisley to participate in an off-site adoption event.
“People saw her video on social media and came out to see her,” Morand said. “Honestly, I was nervous about her getting adopted and returned.”
John Petek of Santa Fe walked up to an adoption event. Interested in adopting Paisley, Petek and Morand sat on the ground for an hour discussing and learning about the dog.
Morand said the conversation would go quiet and she would catch Petek staring at Paisley. When Petek assured Morand he “wouldn’t adopt Paisley if he wasn’t going to commit,” Morand knew the dog had found her person.
Paisley now has a home with Petek and an older sister, Layla, Petek’s 3-year-old terrier mix. Petek said Paisley is “very sweet and loving and a little opinionated at times.” He added, “Paisley also responds well to treats.”
Petek is not sure why Paisley was overlooked by other adopters. “She is a very sweet dog and incredibly clever. She just needed a change,” he said.
Perhaps it took a change and two people willing to be patient. One person, a foster, who recognized signs of a dog who didn’t belong in a kennel for too long, and an adopter who is committed to rescuing an animal and giving it a home with patience.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Chantelle is a sweet 3-year-old dog. At 50 pounds, she is the perfect size for a mature and loyal companion who just wants to be with her people.
Chantelle loves nose work training, and will happily come running for pets, sweet talk and treats.
Freckles is an adorable 2-year-old mixed-breed dog who has a playful personality and cute looks. Freckles loves spending time in the park, playing with her toy and munching on French fries. Freckles is a big baby at heart.
These and other animals are available at the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
Española Humane: Amber is a happy, 2-year-old dog who weighs 43 pounds. She was surrendered to the shelter with her three grown male dogs. Amber gets along great with all other dogs, loves people, is easy to walk on a leash and loves her mellow sleepy time. She has an adorable habit of wrapping her legs around a person’s leg in a hug when she wants to be close. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and her adoption fee is waived. She comes with six months of free heartworm prevention.
Moo, a cat, likes to do what she wants, when she wants to do it, and she is not really interested in cuddling or lap time. She is an independent and intelligent cat who has green eyes. She would be happy indoors or outdoors or as a social barn kitty. Her adoption fee is waived and she is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
Walk-in adopters are welcome from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Three-year-old Candle is a Siamese mix who tends to be scared in new situations but has warmed up to her caregivers. Candle can be selective about other cats and would probably find small children or noisy dogs too much. She will do best with an adopter willing to give her a quiet space for a few weeks to adjust.
Tuxedo cat Thing 1 was abandoned when pregnant and was raised in a foster home along with her baby, Thing 2. Now 2 years old, Thing 1 enjoys pets and face rubs on her terms. She loves toy mice and balls but is easily spooked by flying toys and fast movement. She also enjoys washing her paws in her water bowl. Thing 1 would be most comfortable as an only cat in a quiet household.
Visit Petco or Teca Tu or apply at FandFnm.org to meet the many cats seeking adoption. Cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and, microchipped and most have been socialized in foster homes.
Dew Paws Rescue: Bonnie and Clyde are 6-month-old male and female schnauzer/Labrador mix puppies. Clyde is neutered and weighs 31 pounds and has some shots. Bonnie weighs 28 pounds, will be spayed, and has some of her shots, too. To foster or adopt, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Wrangler is a 22-year-old sorrel gelding who is looking for a home as a nonriding horse. Wrangler is a sweet soul. He gets along with mares and geldings and tends to be at the bottom of the pecking order in his herd. If you are interested in adopting, go to thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-4041.