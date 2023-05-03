It take a special kind of person to have patience with a puppy who begins to show signs of kennel stress.

Kennel stress, as described through a Google search, is a generic term used for when dogs encounter a state of mental or emotional strain and tension during or after a kennel stay.

Kennel stress can manifest in a number of ways including aggression, fear, anxiety, shaking, whining or other noticeable changes in behavior.

