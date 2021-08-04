Aylin Sheehan of Santa Fe thought she made a mistake by adopting a dog. Juneau, a 1-year-old black and white Alaskan malamute mix, was very skittish, had anxiety and a fear of new people. But Sheehan, who comes from a family that has adopted many animals from the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, was determined to give the dog a chance.
“When I first met Juneau, I thought she was gorgeous, but I was worried because she was extremely skittish and wouldn’t come up to me, even with treats,” Sheehan said. “The staff at Santa Fe animal shelter encouraged us to bring in our other dog because, as they explained, it would help build her confidence and she would learn more social manners from my dog Yukon.”
According to the shelter, socializing can help many fearful dogs get past their issues. When Sheehan brought Yukon to the shelter to play with Juneau, she saw a difference immediately. Although she was still not convinced the adoption would work, Sheehan gave it a try.
“Juneau was terrified and started hyperventilating and drooling as I drove her home. When we got to the house, she wouldn’t get out of the car. I left the car and house doors open, walked inside and waited. It took her about two hours to feel comfortable stepping into the house. Finally, she hunkered down and gingerly peered around corners and doors. I used hotdogs and turkey meat to lure her closer to me. After about four hours, she actually let me pet her,” she said, “it was so rewarding!”
It’s been several months since Sheehan welcomed Juneau into her family. She reports there have plenty of ups and downs, with a majority of the time being great. Juneau is spunky, silly, loves going on hikes and loves belly rubs.
“I wanted to tell Juneau’s story to help future adopters who are feeling like they made a mistake. It is easy to feel like there is too much work to do or that you don’t have enough knowledge to help. All Juneau needed was an understanding family, love, time and support. I think it is important to cater to what your dog needs. And I promise that if you give them a chance, they won’t let you down.” Sheehan said.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Queensland heeler fans, come meet Blu. This 4-year-old boy is fantastic on leash and likes children a whole lot more than cats and some other dogs, as is common in his breed. Blu once lived in a home and came to the shelter when his guardian could no longer care for him. He would do best as king of the animal castle, and in return, Blu will reward his family with loyalty, companionship and intelligence. Blu weighs about 61 pounds, so he’s ready for regular exercise or agility training and active play with his people. If you have other dogs at home, bring them along for a meet and greet.
Eva is a sweet and gentle 11-pound, 3-year-old domestic shorthaired female kitty. Eva loves people and will show you how affectionate she is when you scratch her head. She will thank you with a purr. Eva also loves to play with cat wand toys.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter at 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s mobile adoption team will be out and about this weekend from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at PetSmart in Santa Fe.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with the last adoption at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-983-4309, extension 1610, with any questions. Visit SFHumaneSociety.org for more information or to see adoptable animals.
Española Humane: Don’t miss out on this gorgeous blue-eyed beauty. Kelly is a 1-year-old, 26-pound, striking heeler/husky mix. She spent some time with a foster family who did nothing but gush about her. Adoption fees are waived at the Española Humane shelter this week, all ages and all breeds. Apply at espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome seven days per week starting at 10:30 a.m.
Free Britney — a stunning 6-month-old, 6-pound, calico — from the confines of shelter life. All shelter pets at Española Humane have fee-waived adoptions through Friday, regardless of age, breed or beauty. Apply at espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662 to schedule an appointment.
The Horse Shelter: Fortune is an intelligent and confident, 3-year-old gray mare who is one of The Horse Shelter’s four 2021 adoption event horses. She is in training with Letizia Reato, who said: “Fortune came a long way. She’s very docile and social. Loves attention and being part of ‘it.’ She also has the most amazing feet I have ever seen on a domestic raised horse. We went on a camp trip and rode through some very tough and rocky terrain. … Not even a chip!” Fortune will be available for adoption at the beginning of August, as well as the other four horses currently with trainers. Visit store.thehorseshelter.org for more information on Fortune and the other horses available for adoption.
