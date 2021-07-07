During a snowstorm in October, Dr. Tom Parker, veterinarian at Española Humane, was driving to work when he saw a puppy laying in the middle of U.S. 285.
“It was the kind of cold, snowy day where cars were sliding off the road left and right,” Parker said. The puppy had been hit by a vehicle.
"I didn't think she was alive," Parker said.
He stopped to move her off of the road, and to his great surprise, the pup was still breathing and in shock. Parker rushed her to the shelter, and fter administering emergency first aid, X-rays revealed a dislocated and broken hip. A femoral head ostectomy was performed — the ball of the femur bone is amputated to create a new, false hip joint.
Jisel Romero, kennel supervisor at Española Humane, immediately fell in love with the pup's wrinkled face and resilient demeanor.
"She was the sweetest little thing even with all the trauma she had just experienced," Romero said. "She just laid on my feet while Dr. Parker prepped her for surgery. If I tried to move a few steps away, she would crawl those few steps just to put her head on my feet again."
Romero named the pup Patas, Spanish for "feet."
While fostering Patas through her recovery, Romero and her family decided to adopt the dog.
Patas has fully recovered from her injuries and is best friends with Creature, a Pomeranian that Romero also fostered and adopted.
“She’s terrified of my foster kittens and is very protective of my kids,” Romero said.
Patas is now part of a family — and the Española Humane family — forever.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Fluffy is almost a year old and weighs 45 pounds. Fluffy has been an amazing little fella. He enjoys play group and chase games with the other dogs. He loves to go on walks and is excellent on a leash. His unique marking and coloring makes him a super handsome dog.
Shae is an elegant 8-pound, 1-year-old domestic shorthaired female kitty. Shae is a bit slow with seeking affection but once she is petted on her chin and neck, she is very much a fan.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s mobile adoption team will be at PetSmart from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with the last adoption at 5:30 p.m.
Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Animal Humane: Billy, a 48-pound senior dog, is being fostered in Los Alamos. After some time working on a film project, the dog is available for adoption. Billy is house trained and would love a home with a doggie door and fenced yard. He adores people and pets.
While he’s mostly deaf, he’s very tuned-in to his people and surroundings. If you adopt him, you might even be featured in a film.
Fergus is a ginger cat who will make sure your neck is never cold. He has a purr like a motorboat and his antics will keep you laughing. He loves long conversations where he does all the talking. This 2-month-old kitten is available from foster care in Santa Fe, and he loves tummy rubs, big cats and sleeping in flip flops.
Apply at espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Dew Paws Rescue: Jazzy is a sweet 5-year-old, 8-pound male apple head Chihuahua. He is neutered and vaccinated. Jazzy plays well with other little dogs and is fine with cats. Call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com to foster or adopt.
Horse Shelter: Demi is an athletic, 3-year-old bay who is one of The Horse Shelter’s five 2021 adoption event horses.
She is in training with Corinne Hoody, who said Demi is a 3-year-old feral mare from south of Cuba.
"Even though she is small, she is big hearted, quick on her feet, and a quick thinker and keeps me on my toes," Hoody said. "She will make someone a great partner one day.”
Demi will be available for adoption in August, as well as the other four horses with trainers. Visit thehorseshelter.org/event/2021-gimme-shelter-event for more information.
Felines & Friends: Aubergine is gentle and sweet and loves attention. She follows people around and waits for them to say hello. She gets along with other cats and enjoys attention, including brushing. She is about 7 years old and can be seen by appointment.
Rango is FIV+ but in good health. He is very sweet and sociable, loves to be rubbed and brushed, and shows his love by head-butting. He is a lovely, gentle companion, but would be happiest as the only cat in the house. He would probably be fine with larger dogs (he tends to dominate smaller animals). Rango is a very handsome Birman mix boy with large blue eyes and a long, thick coat. He is about 15 years old and can be seen at Teca Tu.
In brief
Santa Fe shelter waives adoption fees
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is waiving adoption fees from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m Friday through Sunday at the main facility, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
Potential adopters are required to complete an in-person adoption counseling, per the shelter's usual process. A city or county license fee will apply.
All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and have age-appropriate vaccinations.
For more information, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Dyami is one of three ambassador bald eagles at New Mexico Wildlife Center and needs cataract surgery on his right eye.
He has an injured wing and has been at the center since 2017 when he was shipped from the Wildlife Center of Virginia to the Española facility. He has a cataract in his left eye and the facility's veterinarian discovered another one developing in the right eye.
Dyami was examined by Dr. Nancy McLean, a veterinary ophthalmologist in Albuquerque with experience in avian ophthalmology and surgery, to determine his treatment options. She thinks Dyami can be helped with an operation.
The center is seeking help covering the cost, which is estimated at more than $4,000. To help pay for the operation, visit newmexicowildlifecenter.org/donate. In the space labeled "Donate Area," write "Dyami's cataract surgery."
Española offer $25 adoption fees
Española Humane is trying to empty its shelter with $25 adoption fees through Sunday. Adoption fees for senior pets and working cats are waived.
The offer is in partnership with Bissell Pet Foundation.
For more information, visit espanolahumane.org.
Ask the Vet
Question: My chiweenie has very dry skin. Lately she has been scratching and licking every second. I usually take her to the groomer once a month. Is there anything that I can do to relieve some of her itching? — Megan
Answer: Although dry skin can present itchiness in dogs, it is more likely that inhalant allergens (pollens from plants, house dust mites, etc.) are responsible for the dryness and itchiness. You can certainly obtain emulsifying shampoo from your veterinarian that will add moisture to your chiweenie's skin coat, however, it is more important for your veterinarian to examine your dog for potential allergic dermatitis and/or other causes of a "dry coat" like primary seborrhea or parasites. Once the cause for the dryness is determined, a long-term solution should become apparent. - Dr. Gruda of Gruda Veterinary Hospital
Gruda Veterinary Hospital, established in 2001, is a full-service small-animal veterinary hospital in Santa Fe. Services include routine medical care, general surgery, dentistry, ultrasound, orthopedics, chiropractic and acupuncture, and the hospital is fully equipped with modern technology. Email your pet questions, along with your name and contact information, to askthevet@sfnewmexican.com.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.