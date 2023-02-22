This is a short story of two kitties named Blackjack and Mouser.

Not actually kitties. Blackjack, 14 years old, and Mouser, 9, met in January 2022 when both were rescued, and Blackjack was transferred to Felines & Friends.

Blackjack was rescued off of a euthanasia list at a shelter in Southern New Mexico. He was a “working cat” who had suffered an injury, resulting in amputation of his front left leg. Declawed and scared, Blackjack took time to trust people again. With patience and lots of treats, Blackjack learned to seek and enjoy affection.