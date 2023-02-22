This is a short story of two kitties named Blackjack and Mouser.
Not actually kitties. Blackjack, 14 years old, and Mouser, 9, met in January 2022 when both were rescued, and Blackjack was transferred to Felines & Friends.
Blackjack was rescued off of a euthanasia list at a shelter in Southern New Mexico. He was a “working cat” who had suffered an injury, resulting in amputation of his front left leg. Declawed and scared, Blackjack took time to trust people again. With patience and lots of treats, Blackjack learned to seek and enjoy affection.
Mouser came from a home of older women. He was used to a home with lots of cats and some small dogs. When his owner had to move and could not take Mouser with her, Mouser was surrendered to Felines & Friends.
While both awaited adoption, Blackjack and Mouser enjoyed hanging out with one another. Both cats have sparkling, outgoing personalities, and soon met David Anderson and Karen Powers of Santa Fe.
In spite of his missing leg and claws, Blackjack was engaging, curious and distinguished. Mouser immediately came across as personable and friendly, both with the potential adopters and with other cats, and seemed so suave and confident to Anderson and Powers. Since Blackjack and Mouser had been living together, the couple knew they would get along, making it easy for the couple to adopt them in January.
“Blackjack had obviously learned to be cautious, living without claws and a front leg. We separated the new boys from our other three cats initially to let everyone get acquainted gradually,” said Anderson.
Blackjack settled right in and soon started enjoying all the affection his new owners had to offer. It was not long after that he took an interest in seeing more of the house, and soon found his happy place on top of the couple’s bed with the other cats.
Mouser was instantly at ease in his new home and acted as if he had always lived there. He soon found all the best spots to sit in the sun around the house throughout the day, exploring every nook and cranny.
Both have settled into their own routines.
Mouser loves his warm sunshine and also the choice spot in front of the wood stove. “He is absolutely the most easygoing, charming cat we have ever known,” Anderson and Powers said.
Mealtimes are very important to Blackjack, and Mouser comes around just to make sure Blackjack is OK. “Sometimes Mouser will come get me when the food bowl is empty so Blackjack can eat,” said Anderson.
Blackjack spends his days mostly sprawled on the bed, moving from sun to shade.
“Blackjack is very friendly with our other cats and is amazingly capable, given his three-leggedness,” Anderson said. “He was nervous at first and showed signs of perhaps being mistreated in the past, but we kept giving him gentle reassurance that there’s only love in this house. Now, he loves to nuzzle and snuggle, and is very actively affectionate, so we often call him Snuggle Bear as he’s schnoozling us.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Mulberry is a 70-pound, 3-year-old dog who loves people. At a recent off-site event, Mulberry greeted men, women and kids nonstop. He enjoys daily walks, doggie toys and knows some basic commands, including sit.
Lino is almost 2 years old and weighing 50 pounds. The dog is strong, confident and walks best with a harness and enjoys smelling every bush he can find during adventures. He knows many basic commands, including sit and stay.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter,
100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Victory is a 2-year-old dog who weighs 30 pounds. Victory is outgoing and affectionate with people and loves to play with other dogs. She is at Santa Fe Tails dog day care. Apply at espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662 to schedule a visit.
Marvin’s eyes are misaligned, and both he and his twin brother, Max, have matching left ears that are crinkled like paper crushed into a ball.
This sweet Russian blue kitten is
3 months old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Felines & Friends: Five-month-old kittens Wembley, Gorg, Gobo, Mokey and Red were rescued in Santa Fe. Playful Wembley is an extremely outgoing and loving black-and-white Turkish Angora mix. He enjoys being around people, being held and snuggled. He has been in foster care with a dog and other cats, and he should be adopted with his bonded brother Gorg.
Two-year-old tabby Matilda is a gorgeous, sweet, gentle, affectionate, intelligent and considerate kitty. She loves to be up on high places, such as bookshelves. She enjoys toy mice, things on strings and a water fountain. She would love a home with a catio where she could stretch her legs and watch birds.
Apply at FandFnm.org or visit the adoption centers at Teca Tu and Petco. On Saturday and Sunday afternoons, adoption counselors are there to help.
Dew Paws Rescue: Harry is one of many kittens rescued during the summer from a hoarding case in Rio Arriba County.
All kittens are spayed, neutered and vaccinated and are free of diseases. To foster or adopt, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Fritz is an 11-year-old sorrel gelding. He is saddle trained and has shown to be steady and reliable. He does have some issues that need to be worked on, is pigeon-toed but is sound in soft footing. Fritz stands about 15 hands high and weighs about 1,100 pounds. He may be a good fit for a confident advanced beginner or intermediate rider.
Visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-4041.