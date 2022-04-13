Cisco was abandoned outside of the Española Walmart at
7 weeks old. Española Humane volunteer Madeleine Zinn fell in love with the pit bull mix during one of her weekly dog-walking shifts and took him home to foster.
Sadly, the puppy tested positive for distemper, a vaccine-preventable disease that erupted throughout the state this past winter.
Zinn and her husband, Christopher Jones of Santa Fe, stayed the course, offering food and care while Española Humane’s veterinary team provided round-the-clock support.
“Each time we went in for a vet check and PCR test, his numbers were better, and at each visit, Dr. [Gretchen] Yost was so happy to see Cisco. She was patient as I asked a billion questions, and she was genuinely invested in seeing him get healthy — and big,” Zinn said.
Two months later, Cisco beat the often-fatal disease, and found himself a forever home with Zinn and Jones.
“I didn’t think our first foster would be a fail. The plan was to foster for two weeks until he was ready to be adopted,” Zinn said. “But within a couple days, Chris said he thought Cisco was our dog. By the end of our distemper saga, when he finally tested negative, he was so obviously ours. You’d never know he had been sick, except for the enamel dysplasia, or what they call ‘distemper teeth.’ He’s 5 months old now and he runs around like a baby moose.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Clovis is a dapper 2-year-old mixed-breed dog who has German shepherd in him. Clovis was a bit shy when he came to the shelter, but he is now an exuberant and friendly guy. Clovis weighs 78 pounds, and his previous owner says has been around children and cats. He could be a hiking buddy or someone to chill with.
Stella is a sweet 10-pound, 2-year-old domestic long-haired female cat. Stella has her groove and is a very independent lady who likes to be pet from time to time. She is loving and beautiful cat, but very much in her own world. If you are looking for a friend to hangout in your house, Stella could be the one.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter's adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org with questions.
Society.org with questions.
Española Humane: Mural is a 7-month-old 53-pound, long-legged dog who is always smiling. He’s learning basic commands and loves to show off his sitting skills best. He enjoys playing with other dogs and could play all day.
Tiger arrived at the shelter with a giant abscess in his abdomen. With surgery, medication and some time to heal, this 1-year-old 10-pound tabby is as good as new. Tiger has been affectionate and kind even in distress.
Call 505-753-8662 or visit espanolahumane.org.
Felines & Friends: Eight-year-old Macavity came to Felines & Friends with two other cats when their owner died. This sweet black-and-white boy loves attention, pets, catnip, snuggling under blankets and playing with wand toys. Macavity is a social guy who enjoys sitting up high to watch out windows and talking to his friends. He is at Petco’s adoption center.
Orange-and-white tabby Baby Boy is the ultimate lap kitty. Currently in foster care, this 1-year-old is a friendly love bug with perfect manners who enjoys people and cats. He can be a little shy, but once Baby Boy warms up, he loves to follow people everywhere. Baby Boy isn’t food or play motivated, but he will do just about anything for some pets. Apply at FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Seth is a sweetheart of a big brother to his sister Sasha. Both are under 1-year-old dogs, vaccinated and neutered and spayed. Seth is a bit shy and walks well on leash. Sasha is outgoing and friendly. If you are interested in fostering or adopting, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
