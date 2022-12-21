I just finished watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas. It’s a favorite movie of mine maybe because it shows that with the help from others, people can change. Cats can change too. All it takes is patience, kindness and time.
Indiana wasn’t always the adorable house cat he now is. Indiana, a 6-year-old tabby, was trapped in 2016 as a feral kitten. During surgery to neuter him, it was discovered he had a nasty leg injury. After surgery, instead of returning Indiana to his original location, he was transferred to Feline & Friends for rehabilitation and socialization.
While being rehabilitated, Indiana became a community cat — a semi-feral allowed to roam freely with access to a catio and a safe indoor space, as well as food and medical care. Indiana soon became a staff and volunteer favorite. But after three years, he still resisted being petted, much less laps and being cuddled.
This is where Cindy Lou Who and the Whos stepped in.
Paula Best and her partner, Teresa Fulcher, began volunteering at Feline & Friends in June 2021.
“When I first started volunteering at Feline & Friends, I was attracted to Indiana,” Best said. “Probably it was his cross-eyes. He was adorable.”
Best soon learned Indiana hadn’t wanted to be touched in years, and she started using treats to get him to come to her.
“Then I’d brush my hand on him as he walked by. He would turn and look at me like ‘What was that?’ ”
Best said Indiana finally realized being loved and petted was a “good thing.”
After six months of patiently working with Indiana on socializing, Best and Fulcher couldn’t resist his charm and decided to adopt him and his community cat friend Rozina.
“We brought him home last December. Now he demands to be petted whenever I see him,” Best said. “He is learning to be picked up and is doing really well with being held. He’s a funny guy, and my goal is to make up for all the years that he resisted being pet.”
It took years of kindness and patience with Indiana for him to become the house cat that everyone knew he could be.
As the movie reveals: “Well, in Whoville, they say the Grinch’s small heart grew three sizes that day. And then — the true meaning of Christmas came through, and the Grinch found the strength of ten grinches, plus two!”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Bear is definitely the proper name for this dog who weighs 55 pounds and is 5 years old. He loves to run in the park when he has the chance, and on a leash, he is a perfect gentleman. Bear is very affectionate with people and children, even visiting schools recently.
Joe is a 2-year-old brown tabby shorthair who0 has been at the shelter for over two months. He likes to hide under his blankets, which could be why he is still here. Once Joe knows a person, he will sit on a person’s lap. Joe likes other cats.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. This weekend, the shelter close at 1 p.m. Saturday for Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day. The shelter reopens Monday.
Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, with questions or visit SF
Española Humane: Valentina is a green-eyed bouncing ball of happiness: part cattle dog, part wrinkle piglet and all love. A good Samaritan found her as a bitter-cold snap hit and the dog was placed in foster care. She loves to play with the family’s adult dogs, respects cats, is kennel trained and has started using a dog door.
Hallmark is a 1-year-old, six-pound Siamese cat. She is sugar sweet, loyal and loving.
Felines & Friends: Ten-year-old tuxedo Jack D was surrendered when his adopter was unable to properly treat his diabetes. He was a bit scared of fast movements and noise upon arrival, but now that he’s settled in, he doesn’t startle so easily. Jack D is a very sweet and handsome lap cat who wants love and attention.
He’ll reach out and tap a person’s hand to be petted. Jack D will need an adopter who can manage his diabetes.
Five-month-old stray kittens Sweetums, Fozzie, Kermit and Scooter were recently rescued in Pojoaque, along with a beautiful young adult who is probably their mother. While the litter may take time to trust people, brown-and-white tabby Sweetums started to purr when held upon arrival. She may quickly learn to enjoy a cozy home and family.
Apply at FandFnm.org to meet Jack D or Sweetums and her littermates, or visit Felines & Friends adoption centers at Petco and Tecu Tu to meet more felines looking for homes.
Dew Paws Rescue: Cora was rescued with her four nursing pups. Once the pups were weaned, they were transferred to Lifeline in Colorado to be adopted. Cora is a 3-year-old boxer-bull dog mix and is vaccinated. She is scheduled to be spayed in January. To foster or adopt, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Wrangler is a 21-year-old sorrel gelding who is looking for a home as a companion, nonriding horse. Wrangler is a sweet soul who is great for new volunteers to catch and groom. He gets along with mares and geldings and tends to be at the bottom of the pecking order in his herd. Visit thehorse shelter.org or call 505-577-4041.