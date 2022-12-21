I just finished watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas. It’s a favorite movie of mine maybe because it shows that with the help from others, people can change. Cats can change too. All it takes is patience, kindness and time.

Indiana wasn’t always the adorable house cat he now is. Indiana, a 6-year-old tabby, was trapped in 2016 as a feral kitten. During surgery to neuter him, it was discovered he had a nasty leg injury. After surgery, instead of returning Indiana to his original location, he was transferred to Feline & Friends for rehabilitation and socialization.

While being rehabilitated, Indiana became a community cat — a semi-feral allowed to roam freely with access to a catio and a safe indoor space, as well as food and medical care. Indiana soon became a staff and volunteer favorite. But after three years, he still resisted being petted, much less laps and being cuddled.

