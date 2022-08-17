A beautiful filly was born at The Horse Shelter in May 2018 and was named Fortune. Her mother, Fiona, had arrived with a group of other feral horses, and several of the mares were pregnant.
Fortune was nurtured and handled at an early age. Like other horses at the rescue, she was taught to be haltered, caught, loaded in a trailer and stand quietly for a veterinarian and farrier. Her saddle training began in 2021 with Letizia Reato, who showed her in the shelter’s Gimme Shelter Adoption challenge, winning the freestyle contest. Fortune’s original adopter was not able to continue working with her, and Fortune was transferred to a ranch cowboy to be a working horse. The mare now enjoys a good life working on the New Mexico range under the guidance of her new owner, Tristan Martinez.
“She is my go-to horse,” said Martinez. “I do all sorts of ranch work on her; she will go all day to rope, drive and doctor cattle.”
“We run a small group of cattle in the Zuni Mountains and we are based out of Grants,
New Mexico,” said Martinez, 28. “My grandparents ranched and my dad rode saddle broncs. When I was 14, my twin brother, Tyler, and I really got started riding.”
Their parents, Fitz and Priscilla Martinez, are proud of their son’s pursuit to become better horsemen through their Navajo and Hispanic roots.
“Our cousin, Lucas Hogue, got into movies and stunt work for Euro Disney in Paris. We have been able to work on movies doing some stunts and acting. We actually saw Fortune last summer on a movie set when Letizia ‘Zia’ Reato had her in training,” Martinez said.
With maturity and lots of riding, Fortune has calmed down and has become gentler.
“We renamed her Blue Moon and are able to trust her to be good with other riders now. Who knows, maybe she will be in a movie one day,” said Martinez.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Paloma has gorgeous colors and mesmerizing eyes.
She is an English coonhound mix, who is about 6 years old and weighs 55 pounds. Paloma’s favorite thing to do is interact with people. She craves human contact.
Ashby is a beautiful blue heeler mix who is just over 1 year old and weighs 31 pounds. Ashby is very loving and social. He especially loves going on his daily walks and receiving lots of treats.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Snow White, a 1-year-old white shepherd-husky mix is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and goes home with six months of heartworm prevention. Her adoption fees is waived for the next week. June is a 3-month-old tortoiseshell kitten. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
Felines & Friends: Tabby kittens Grace, Sombra and Soleyo were rescued near Española at
7 weeks old.
They were weaned by their feral mother, then fostered indoors. Now 3 months old, they are well-socialized indoor cats. Black-and-brown Sombra is a beautiful and unusual kitty. His paws are already huge. Sombra has a sweet personality and makes an adorable chirping sound when he is exploring.
He would like to be adopted with a littermate or to a home with a young playmate.
Four-month-olds Lenny and Squiggy were transferred to Felines & Friends with their mom Rhonda Lee. Raised in foster care, these handsome black furballs are brothers and best friends. They are curious, playful and well socialized.
Squiggy is very cuddly and loves to purr while kneading on people. Lenny is very busy hunting bugs and chasing toys around the house but makes time to cuddle. This bonded pair are seeking a home together.
Dew Paws Rescue: Lilly is an 18-month-old female husky. Lilly is sweet with other dogs, cats and small children. Lilly needs an immediate foster home while she is being treated for a neurological muscular issue.
The Horse Shelter: Quanah is a handsome 3-year-old gelding who has been started under saddle. He is quiet and gentle, but inexperienced and will need a rider with the knowledge and skill to continue his training. He is quite lightweight for his height with a very narrow build. Quanah has lived with mares and geldings and tends to be at the bottom of the pecking order.
He is playful with other horses and loves attention. Call 505-577-4041 or go to thehorseshelter.org.