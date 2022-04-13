The "Spring Into Love" adoption event begins Friday at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society with adult dogs and cats over 5 months old costing $5 to adopt, and puppies and kittens costing $25.
The event runs through May 1.
Due to overcapacity issues already and to make room for the busy summer season, the Santa Fe animal shelter is bringing back the Spring Into Love promotion with the lowest adoption rates yet. The promotion aims to find as many homes as possible for the 200 animals at the shelter.
“We have a lot of great animals, all sizes, breeds and ages, who are looking for their second chance in life,” said shelter spokesman Murad Kirdar. “We hope the Spring Into Love promotion will bring the community out to meet one of these love bugs and will ease our population issues at the shelter.”
All the animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and come with a bag of food. The Spring Into Love special excludes shelter heroes. For more information and to see available animals, visit SFHumanesociety.org.
Santa Fe animal shelter on the road
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s mobile adoption team will be at Daisy's Holistic Health, 4056 Cerrillos Road, Unit D-1, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Animals of all ages will be on hand.
For more information and to see available animals, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
'Pet Chat' discusses alternatives to crating dogs
Pet Chat with Murad and Bobbi discusses alternatives for dogs who hate being in a crate for long periods and share creative ways to confine them. Also, a new study says cats have an obesity problem; the pair discuss ways to keep cats active. And, how far would you travel to find a pet, and with recreational marijuana now legal in New Mexico, is it safe for pets?
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams on SantaFe.com.
Still time to vote for Petco Love finalist
Jayne Johnson of Santa Fe has been chosen by Petco Love as one of the five finalists for the 2022 Unsung Heroes and has received a $10,000 grant for her to continue her lifesaving work with animals. If Johnson is chosen as the national Unsung Hero Award recipient, her organization could receive a $25,000 grant.
Petco is accepting votes at petcolove.org/unsung-heroes. People can also watch Johnson’s story and vote for her. Voting ends Monday.
Española Humane gets $3,000 from Maddie's Fund
Maddie’s Fund recently awarded Española Humane a $3,000 prize for its marketing and communications efforts for embracing the community during the national fall Open Arms Challenge.
The shelter was among 194 organizations that embraced open and welcoming policies, including translating materials into multiple languages, creating new partnerships with organizations outside of animal welfare and removing barriers to adoption, fostering and volunteering.
The efforts resulted in the adoption of 47,341 dogs and cats and support for 33,565 volunteers and 25,296 foster caregivers during the month-long challenge period, organizers said.
Maddie’s Fund is a national family foundation established by Dave and Cheryl Duffield that aims to revolutionize the status and well-being of companion animals.
“Thanks to Maddie, this grant will help us continue to support our community and get the word out about the great work that we are able to do for the people and pets,” said Bridget Lindquist, the shelter’s executive director. “These challenges help our team stay up to date on national programs and yet apply that knowledge on the local level, where it is needed.”
During the challenge period, Española Humane looked at ways it could ensure that its shelter provided services to all those in need and opened opportunities to foster and volunteer.
Maddie’s Fund, created in 1994, has awarded nearly $250 million in grants toward increased community lifesaving, shelter management leadership, shelter medicine education and foster care across the United States.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.