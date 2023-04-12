One year ago when the record-setting Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire ravaged New Mexico, Española Humane rescued over 55 animals. The Española shelter’s capacity is limited and its intake is high, but Mattie Allen, communications director for the shelter, said, “The only answer was yes. We would jump in our cars driving to Las Vegas before we even had a plan, loaded with food and supplies on the way there, a jigsaw puzzle of crates full of displaced pets on the way back.”
The shelter took in all the cats from the Las Vegas, N.M., shelter when they were forced to evacuate, dogs left homeless by the fire, an unconscious kitten suffering from smoke inhalation and a mama dog plus her seven puppies saved by Hotshots behind the fire lines, just steps from the smoldering ash.
One of those puppies was Woods.
Spc. Alejandro Santizo was deployed to the fires with the New Mexico Army National Guard, and he met the puppies and mama shortly after the Hotshots evacuated them to a temporary shelter. But he only had eyes for Woods: “She came right up to me and gave me a big hug. And that’s when I knew I needed her with me — she loved everyone but wouldn’t leave my side. She had a collar of black fur that looked similar to a wood line, so I named her Woods before I was even able to adopt her.”
When Española Humane jumped in to care for the litter and mom, Santizo was first in line for adoption — and after spaying, vaccinating and microchipping Woods, the shelter waived the adoption fee in honor of Santizo’s service. As Santizo was born and raised in Española, he felt proud of the connection, too — his hometown shelter was making the national news for its work to help pets displaced by the fires and those stuck behind the fire lines.
“Woods reminds me a lot of myself. A lot of hard times even from a young age for me and her. She’s a survivor and does it with a smile on her face always.” Woods survived more than the fire: She was playing recently and landed badly on a hind leg, breaking it. The surgery to repair the leg was not financially possible, so the Española Humane clinic staff stepped in to help Woods again. After eight weeks of weekly splint changes, Woods is now healed. “The vet said she healed beautifully. She is back running around with her dog friends, and we have gone back to hiking and talking walks,” Santizo reported.
“She is one of the most loyal, loving dogs and is protective of our family, but also is absolutely the most gentle with the kids and babies. She is always ready for an adventure. She is absolutely one of my best friends I have ever had. I love her. She is truly amazing.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Meet Mole, a fun-loving pup who's looking for a home. He may be a little shy at first, but he will shower you with affection as soon as you sit down. At only 9 months old, Mole is a well-behaved, sweet, medium-sized dog who's great on a leash and ready to hit the hiking trails with you. Mole is neutered, microchipped and up to date on his vaccinations. Don't miss your chance to add this charming guy to your pack.
Meet Everest, a charming and sweet dog with an iconic look. With dual-colored eyes reminiscent of David Bowie, his blue and brown peepers will steal your heart. Everest is a large-sized dog with a calm demeanor. We know he is too much of a rock star to remain at the shelter. This 1-year, 7-month-old canine loves walks, treats and peanut butter. He's already neutered, microchipped and up to date on his vaccinations. Come meet Everest, he’s eager to be your new cuddle bear.
Come adopt Mole or Everest, or meet other pets looking for homes, at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter's adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit the shelter on Facebook and Instagram.
Española Humane: Muffin was nearly strangled by a coyote snare two weeks ago. Upon arrival, his face and neck were so swollen he was hardly recognizable as a dog, and staffers couldn’t even see the metal cable embedded within the edema caused by strangulation. After sedating him, the shelter surgeon was able to cut through the metal cable to free his airway and neck. Thanks to quick-thinking good Samaritans and response by animal control officers, Muffin didn’t also suffer more life-threatening injuries or hemorrhaging, but he did require wound care and other treatments.
Muffin has recovered physically — the emotional response to trauma may take more time to heal — but this 7-month-old, 33-pound Doberman mix with apple-green eyes has a resilient spirit and a heart big enough to forgive. He’s wiggly and waggly, smiling and sugar-sweet, and if anyone deserves a fresh start, it’s Muffin. Española Humane, 108 Hamm Pkwy in Española, is open to walk-in adopters from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Call 505-753-8662 or visit espanolahumane.org.
Orange Julius has been in foster care for several months to help him learn that people can be kind. His ear is tipped because he was mostly feral as a kitten, but thanks to his foster mom, he’s reformed and a perfect gentleman house cat. Julius is 6 months old and 5.5 pounds, loves other cats, and he’s ready to go home: neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Apply to adopt Julius at espanolahumane.org and schedule a meet and greet with his foster in Santa Fe.
Felines & Friends: Two-year-old Mr. Handsome is a big tabby with a big personality. Since arriving at Felines & Friends as a stray, he has become a huge fan of treats and head rubs. He will leap up into your hand like a kangaroo for extra pets. Mr. Handsome does not yet enjoy being picked up, but he loves to bat wand toys and gets along with other cats.
Ten-year-old Honey is a sweet, fluffy senior looking for a new person to call her very own. This Turkish Angora mix enjoys gentle pets and attention from her caregivers. Honey would prefer a quiet home where she can live out her golden years as a companion kitty.
To meet Mr. Handsome or Honey, apply at FandFnm.org. All Felines & Friends cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and chipped. Most have been socialized in foster homes. Felines & Friends cats awaiting adoption at Petco Santa Fe and Teca Tu in the DeVargas Center can be visited during regular store hours.
Dew Paws Rescue: Freddie is a friendly, 17-week-old yellow Labrador. He is vaccinated and will soon get neutered and microchipped. Freddie has megaesophagus and needs a foster or adopter who can handle special food prep and feeding routine. Freddie is a happy pup who gets along well with everyone. If you are interested in fostering or adopting Freddie, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Beau is a handsome 5-year-old sorrel gelding who stands 14.1 hands high. He has started training under saddle and at this time still needs an experienced adopter who has the knowledge and skills to continue his training. He has an easy-going temperament, has low reactivity and is more "whoa" than "go." He is available for adoption as a riding horse to the right home. Please review Beau’s riding video at thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-4041 for more information on adoptable horses.