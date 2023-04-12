One year ago when the record-setting Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire ravaged New Mexico, Española Humane rescued over 55 animals. The Española shelter’s capacity is limited and its intake is high, but Mattie Allen, communications director for the shelter, said, “The only answer was yes. We would jump in our cars driving to Las Vegas before we even had a plan, loaded with food and supplies on the way there, a jigsaw puzzle of crates full of displaced pets on the way back.”

The shelter took in all the cats from the Las Vegas, N.M., shelter when they were forced to evacuate, dogs left homeless by the fire, an unconscious kitten suffering from smoke inhalation and a mama dog plus her seven puppies saved by Hotshots behind the fire lines, just steps from the smoldering ash. 

One of those puppies was Woods. 

