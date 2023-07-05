It is never too late to learn a hard lesson, just ask Sierra Quintana of Santa Fe. Last month, Quintana’s cat, Cheeto, didn’t return home.
Quintana and her boyfriend had acquired Cheeto as a kitten when their relationship began. Now Cheeto, a 3-year-old orange tabby, was missing.
Every day since the beginning of June, Quintana searched social media and shelters hoping to find her cat.
On June 22, Quintana saw a picture of a cat on the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s lost and found website she thought was Cheeto.
“They were already closed, so I had to wait till the morning when they opened to give them a call,” said Quintana. In the meantime, the photo was removed from the website and Quintana grew concerned.
Unfortunately, when Quintana called the next morning, she was told the cat had to be euthanized because he had been found with a crushed pelvis. Heartbroken, Quintana and her boyfriend went to the shelter to identify the cat.
“My cat was not chipped, bad on my part, nor was he neutered,” said Quintana. The cat at the shelter had a scar on his leg like Cheeto and dots on his nose like Cheeto. Quintana believed the euthanized cat was Cheeto and paid to have him cremated.
Fast forward to last week. Quintana was getting a pedicure when she received a text message from her boyfriend’s mother. Cheeto had shown up at the front door. This cat was definitely Cheeto.
“I laughed, and I cried and was pretty mad, too,” said Quintana.
“Now we are off to the vet ASAP to get my baby neutered and chipped,” Quintana posted on social media.
“A microchip provides a reliable and permanent form of ID when your pet is lost and then found and needs to be identified,” said Murad Kirdar and Bobbi Heller, co-hosts of Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi on KTRC radio. “A microchip only works if it is registered with up-to-date contact information in a pet recovery database.”
The radio show hosts also said collars and tags could easily get caught or removed. But microchips are permanent and effective at identifying pets.
Quintana now has an urn with someone else’s cat. She is hoping to find the owner and turn over the ashes. People are asked to contact Quintana at Sierraquintana15@icloud.com.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Snowcone is a stunning 3-year-old husky mix who arrived at the shelter with badly matted fur that required a shave. To protect her sensitive skin, she’s sporting a T-shirt. With regular brushing and time, she’ll regain her natural beauty. She is incredibly calm and easy to handle on leash and is friendly and gentle with everyone.
Champ is a beautiful 6-year-old pitbull mix with a heart of gold and a stunning bronze coat. Champ is a gentle giant with a loving and affectionate personality.
These and other pets are available at the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
Española Humane: Twiggy and Tyson arrived emaciated and sick, but they have turned the corner to health and happiness. Both kittens get along well with other cats, love dogs of all sizes, are very social with people, have excellent litter box manners and are both a perfect mix of lap cats and playful, curious hilarity.
These two are spayed and neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Email mattie@espanolahumane.org to adopt.
Tosca is having a spa week at Ojo Santa Fe resort at the Puppy Patch. Tosca is a mini rottweiler with excellent social skills, a quiet nature and a giant heart.
To adopt, apply at espanolahumane.org, call 505-753-8662 or email foster@espanolahumane.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Heart is a 10-month-old female Jack Russell terrier-mix. She will be medically vetted and microchipped. Call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com.
Felines & Friends: Three-month-old Tugboat is a gray and white rag doll/domestic medium-hair cat mix with tufted ears. He is handsome, active and friendly. Tugboat is looking for a home with another young cat as a playmate. He is at Petco’s adoption center.
Pilou, Lapalette, Baby Pie, Lampo, Winston, Scribbly and Meow-Paw were rescued from Pojoaque. Like many of the kittens in the litter, orange tabby Pilou appears to be an adorable, playful Manx-mix.
At 2½ months old, Pilou is being raised in a foster home and is ready for pre-adoption with a sibling or another young cat.
Cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Many have been socialized in foster homes. Apply at FandFnm.org and visit the adoption centers at Teca Tu and Petco.
The Horse Shelter: Beau is a 5-year-old sorrel quarterhorse-type gelding.
He is doing well under saddle training and needs an experienced adopter to continue his training. He has an easygoing temperament, and has low reactivity.
He is available for adoption as a riding horse. Beau stands
14.1-hands high. Visit TheHorse Shelter.org or call 505-577-4041.