Ojo was a 3-year-old bay gelding, was found emaciated on a large ranch. The ranch owners rehabilitated him, feed him and gave him basic groundwork training.
Ojo was then transferred to The Horse Shelter, where he started his training under saddle.Tango was recently adopted by Brandi and Ron Gutknecht in southern Colorado where they live on 11 acres.
“We look for horses that enjoy being part of the family, and Ojo fits right in and has transitioned well into our herd of horses,” Brandi Gutknecht said. They also decided to rename the horse Tango.
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Goobert is one of the sweetest dogs around. Goobert is a handsome 2-year-old mixed-breed fellow who weighs about 50 pounds. Goobert has been a wiggly-silly boy. He's really good at sit, especially if you have a treat nearby. He also loves to cuddle.
Babyboy is a spicy 11-pound, 9-year-old domestic medium-haired male cat. He gets excited for pets and likes to get on laps. He is affectionate and enjoys being brushed. He is missing his tail.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The Shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Alan is 1-year-old and weighs 7½ pounds with the most lovable set of cheeks. His adoption fee is waived, and he goes home neutered, up-to-date on vaccines, dewormer and microchipped.
Jagger is a 1-year-old, 55-pound Rottweiler who is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and goes home with six months of heartworm prevention. His adoption fee is $20.
Apply at www.espanolahumane.org.
The Horse Shelter: Belle is a 5-year-old, sorrel mare, who is available as a
companion horse. Belle loves attention, to be groomed and has had a lot of groundwork training. She likes other horses, loads easy and is patient and willing.
Belle’s adoption fee is $250. Many other horses are available for adoption or sponsorship at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
Felines & Friends: Brother cats Reggie and Richie are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. Both boys are delightful young cats with sweet dispositions, but they can be shy and timid at first.
They would do best with a patient family who is willing to give them the time they need to adjust. A quiet home, without dogs or young children might be best for them. They do get along fine with other gentle cats. They are 10 months old and can be seen by appointment.
Angel, now 10 He and a Maine coon, was adopted as a young cat and recently surrendered when his owner died. He is shy at first but is quickly warming up to love and attention.
His ideal home is a quiet one, with an adult who will give him time to settle in. He is getting used to regular brushing to keep his coat healthy. Angel can be seen by appointment.
