The spring wildfires were extremely dangerous for people and animals in Northern New Mexico. For one 15-year-old white Shih Tzu, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society was his lifeline to a happy future.
Bugsy arrived at the Santa Fe shelter in desperate need of lifesaving care. His matted fur caused severe skin lesions and open sores all over his 15-pound body. But, Bugsy was a fighter. Eventually, the blind dog, who barely moved while in his kennel, made his way to the adoption floor.
Debbie Sanchez of Santa Fe watched the Shih Tzu’s story on the shelter’s social media platforms and knew she wanted to provide the dog with the best golden years.
“When we saw Bugsy at the shelter, it was an instant connection for our whole family, including our son, Marcos, and the dog wouldn’t stop kissing him,” said Sanchez. “Truly, we felt bad for him and couldn’t believe that he was found this way.”
Marcos Sanchez, 16, said adopting the senior dog was a blessing. “He now gets lots of love, toys and tummy rubs,” he said.
His mom said reading and hearing about the neglect Bugsy had gone through made them both angry and sad. “This pup will never know anything but love and will be forever taken care of,” Debbie Sanchez said.
Today, Bugsy shares a house with two dogs: Duke, a Yorkie, and Lola, a Labrador, who the family describes as the protectors of the senior dog who follow him everywhere.
“Lola shares her giant bed with Bugsy, and he loves to cuddle up next to her, while Duke loves to share his toys with Bugsy,” Debbie Sanchez said. “Since bringing him home, Bugsy has sprung to life, learned where the toy box is, and enjoys carrying around any squishy toy he can find.”
Family members says they are the lucky ones to have been able to provide the once-neglected dog with the best life possible, and even though he may be deaf, blind and a senior dog, he knows he has been given a second chance in life.
“Bugsy may be blind, but when he looks at you with his droopy little eyes, you know there is so much love and life left in his tiny body,” Sanchez said. “We are so thankful to have him as part of our family.”
Tracks
