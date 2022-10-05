The spring wildfires were extremely dangerous for people and animals in Northern New Mexico. For one 15-year-old white Shih Tzu, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society was his lifeline to a happy future.

Bugsy arrived at the Santa Fe shelter in desperate need of lifesaving care. His matted fur caused severe skin lesions and open sores all over his 15-pound body. But, Bugsy was a fighter. Eventually, the blind dog, who barely moved while in his kennel, made his way to the adoption floor.

Debbie Sanchez of Santa Fe watched the Shih Tzu’s story on the shelter’s social media platforms and knew she wanted to provide the dog with the best golden years.

Popular in the Community