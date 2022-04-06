James Elrod and his partner, Brian Erle, have adopted dogs in need for over
15 years. First, they started
with rat terriers and expanded to boxer mixes and cattle dogs. It was no surprise Elrod was browsing the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society website daily when it was time to add a new member to their family.
“We recently lost Ruby, a 16-year-old rat terrier that we adopted, and we felt that Percy, our other pup, needed a playmate closer to his size and energy level,” said Elrod.
When the Santa Fe couple first saw Pearl, a tricolored 1-year-old medium-sized dog on the website, they knew they had to meet her.
They drove to the shelter with their two dogs, Percy and Rosie.
But when they arrived at the shelter and looked inside Pearl’s kennel, they didn’t see her.
“Pearl must’ve been hiding under the bed because when we looked in, she wasn’t there. And then I thought she might be out meeting another potential adopter, so I was a little bummed,” Elrod said. “Then, suddenly Pearl popped up at the door and slathered us with kisses. Soon afterward, we had her meet Rosie and Percy and they all got along very well. It was clearly meant to be.”
Elrod and Erie say everyone is getting along and there are no issues with three rescue dogs, even though Pearl was returned to the shelter once before.
“We understood that she had been returned for some issues, and knowing this, we were still confident enough in our dog parenting skills to welcome her into our home,” Elrod said. “Just goes to show that it’s important to match the right pet with the right person.”
Elrod said he is grateful to the animal shelter for not giving up on the dog, and he had advice for anyone looking to adopt.
“Be patient — wait for the right fit and don’t be afraid to say ‘No, thanks’ if the vibe isn’t there,” he said.
“Once you have made your choice, continue to be patient with them because none of us knows what these animals have been through, but they are so grateful to have been rescued.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Lilly Valentine is a darling 4-month-old girl who weighs 29 pounds. Her former family said she is calm and a quick study who loves to snuggle.
Gary is a sweet and handsome boy who is about 8 years old and weighs 11 pounds. He likes to snuggle.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Tank is a 1-year-old love bug. This blue boy has an old injury to his face that gives him a permanent lopsided grin. Tank weighs 56 pounds and is is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and goes home with six months of heartworm prevention for a fee of $80.
Rhett has sly, playful eyes. This handsome gray boy is 10 months old, weighs 7 pounds, is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Visit espanola
humane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Four-year-old orange tabby Marmalade is a sweet petite girl who loves pets and to be held. She will shower you with head butts in return for head rubs and chin scritches. Marmalade does not like other cats and should be the only cat in a home. Visit the adoption center at Petco to see Marmalade.
Two-year-old Ernest, a handsome tuxedo cat, enjoys petting and attention and will let you know when he’s had enough. He’s talkative and follows his caregivers around, engaging in conversation. Overall, he’s an independent, funny little dude. He would be best without other cats, since he tolerates them but prefers to have undivided attention. Apply at FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Sugar is a female, 7-year-old white and tan Chihuahua, and Mia, is a female, 9-year-old black dachshund-
Chihuahua mix. If interested in fostering or adopting Sugar or Mia, either together or separately, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Macy is a big sorrel sweetheart. This gentle mare was an evaluation horse and is ready for adoption as a riding horse. The adoption fee is $1,000. For more information, visit TheHorseShelter.org or call 505-577-2193.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.