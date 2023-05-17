Oscar.jpg

Oscar, a female great horned owl, was rescued in 1984 and for nearly 40 years was an Animal Ambassador at the New Mexico Wildlife Center. She died Wednesday at age 39.

 Courtesy photo

A female great horned owl named Oscar, the New Mexico Wildlife Center’s first Ambassador Animal and longtime resident, has died.

Oscar was recently diagnosed with cancer at the advanced age of 39. She was euthanized Wednesday.

Oscar had been at the center for nearly 40 years. Found in 1984 in a nest in Tesuque, Oscar was the sole survivor among her siblings from gunshot wounds. Oscar had been shot in an eye and in a wing. Thanks to the care and rehab provided by veterinarian Kathleen Ramsay, the Española wildlife center’s founder, Oscar survived. Ramsay removed a pellet from Oscar’s eye, but the owl didn’t regain enough flight or sight and could not be released back into the wild.

