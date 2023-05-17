A female great horned owl named Oscar, the New Mexico Wildlife Center’s first Ambassador Animal and longtime resident, has died.
Oscar was recently diagnosed with cancer at the advanced age of 39. She was euthanized Wednesday.
Oscar had been at the center for nearly 40 years. Found in 1984 in a nest in Tesuque, Oscar was the sole survivor among her siblings from gunshot wounds. Oscar had been shot in an eye and in a wing. Thanks to the care and rehab provided by veterinarian Kathleen Ramsay, the Española wildlife center’s founder, Oscar survived. Ramsay removed a pellet from Oscar’s eye, but the owl didn’t regain enough flight or sight and could not be released back into the wild.
Named after the Sesame Street character because she used to puff up and hiss, Oscar was Ramsay’s first wild bird. Thought to be a male, it wasn’t until Oscar began laying eggs that it was clear Oscar was a female. Oscar became an education ambassador, helping teach thousands of people about owls and New Mexico’s native wildlife.
She was the motivation for Ramsay to start her own veterinary practice in Santa Cruz. Ramsay then started the wildlife center at her veterinary practice and created the nonprofit organization for wildlife in 1986. Oscar also played the important role of surrogate mother to scores of orphaned owlets.
One of Oscar’s former trainers, Karen Garcia, said: “I have wonderful memories of taking Oscar to schools and seeing the wide-eyed kids with mouths agape at the site of such a majestic bird. Oscar impressed everyone, young and old. She probably had an impact on more people than any other raptor we had, not only because of all the years doing the programs with her, but also because she had such a regal presence about her. I thank her for all the years of wowing audiences and volunteers.”