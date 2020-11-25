The New Mexico Wildlife Center in Española has temporarily closed to visitors over the governor's latest public health order due to pandemic.
Three bobcat kittens that the center received in September have grown, and last week, the center was able to move them to the large bobcat enclosure. They will stay there until they can be released in the spring.
The wildlife center also has two other bobcats, Rufus and Joni, who have been there for more than 15 years.
Santa Fe shelter holding online fundraiser
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is hosting its annual Barkin Ball fundraiser online due to the pandemic. Called Barkin Ball, a Virtual Fundraiser for New Mexico's Homeless Animals, the event is scheduled for Tuesday. People can access it on the shelter’s website and social media platforms.
The event will feature mission-focused stories, celebrity supporters and adoption successes, all with a focus on raising funds.
The event will air on Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving. Donations will be matched up to $55,000, thanks to two anonymous donors.
With the pandemic and the closure of many of the shelter's revenue-generating sources, the shelter is in a critical phase of fundraising.
Visit sfhumanesociety.org.
Española Humane offers gift catalog
Española Humane is offering a Make a Difference Gift Catalog, which has a range of donations and services that can help one animal or dozens, including adoptions, foster help, altering, vaccinations, shelter and clinic angels
The service levels start at $53 for an adoption, while vaccinations for 50 animals is $125. For more information, visit espanolahumane.org/donate/gift-catalog.
