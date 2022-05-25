The New Mexico Wildlife Center will hold a free family event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the beginning of summer.
Visitors may enjoy animal encounters, education programs and kid-friendly activities. Visitors can learn more about bats, coyotes and native plants from guest organizations. People can get their hands dirty helping plant a native pollinator garden and take home their own starter kit.
Kittens and foster puppies will be available at Española Humane’s adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive in Santa Fe. Donations also are encouraged for wildfire evacuees.
All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
Española Humane is also collecting pet-related donations for wildfire-related evacuations. For a list of needed items, visit the shelter’s wildfire resource site at espanolahumane.org/wildfire-resources.
To get a jump-start on an adoption, start the application process at espanolahumane.org and create an online account and see adoptable pets.
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter Humane Society’s mobile adoption team will be PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with adoptable animals.
Dogs and cats of all ages will be on hand for the event.