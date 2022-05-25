The New Mexico Wildlife Center will hold a free family event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the beginning of summer.

Visitors may enjoy animal encounters, education programs and kid-friendly activities. Visitors can learn more about bats, coyotes and native plants from guest organizations. People can get their hands dirty helping plant a native pollinator garden and take home their own starter kit.

Masks are required to protect our animals, volunteers and staff. No reservations necessary. Visit newmexicowildlifecenter.org.

Española Humane hosts pet adoptions in Santa Fe

Kittens and foster puppies will be available at Española Humane’s adoption event  from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive in Santa Fe. Donations also are encouraged for wildfire evacuees.

All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.

Española Humane is also collecting pet-related donations for wildfire-related evacuations. For a list of needed items, visit the shelter’s wildfire resource site at espanolahumane.org/wildfire-resources

To get a jump-start on an adoption, start the application process at espanolahumane.org and create an online account and see adoptable pets.

Santa Fe animal shelter hosts pet adoptions

The Santa Fe Animal Shelter  Humane Society’s mobile adoption team will be PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive, from noon to 3 p.m.  Saturday and Sunday with adoptable animals.

Dogs and cats of all ages will be on hand for the event.

For more information or to see available animals, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.

Cocktails & Culture to benefit animal shelter 

A portion of ticket sales from New Mexico Cocktails & Culture on June 11-12 will benefit the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society.

For more information and tickets, visit theliquidmuse.com.

'Pet Chat' to discuss summer risks for pets

Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi will discusses summer dangers for pets with a simple rule: "if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pets."

There will also be a preview of the June 26 Cocktails for Critters event at the Governor's Mansion, hosted by Felines & Friends.

A silent auction, food, drinks and music will raise funds for the cat rescue group. Tickets are sold at fandfnm.org.

Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sundays on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams on SantaFe.com.

Popular in the Community