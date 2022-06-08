Sweetie, a 10-month-old miniature pinscher mix, lost her home to the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, but Española Humane made sure she, along with over 55 other pets displaced by or rescued from the inferno, had second chances at new lives.
Second Lt. Maryssa Martin, a member of the New Mexico National Guard and a Ojo Caliente resident, met Sweetie while deployed on the fire.
“The fires ravaging throughout New Mexico are truly heartbreaking. Being put on orders for the wildfire operations was voluntary, and I knew I wanted to volunteer to help those who are affected by the fires, especially since they are so close to home,” she said.
Martin visited the emergency animal shelter in Las Vegas, N.M., to meet the rescued pets and talk with the Guard members assigned to the mission.
“I immediately gravitated toward Sweetie,” Martin said. “She was so calm and sweet, hence her name. Knowing her home had burned and she had nowhere to go broke my heart. I did not leave her side the entire time. I got emotional leaving her, and that is when I knew I wanted to give her a forever home.”
Española Humane transferred Sweetie and the other dogs into its care, and after spaying or neutering, vaccinating and microchipping them, the dogs were adopted — and six went to Guard members. In gratitude and honor of their service, Española Humane waived adoption fees.
As staff members placed Sweetie into Martin’s arms on adoption day, she became emotional again. The fires burning so close to home, the families and pets and wildlife left homeless and the soft eyes of the adoring pup seemed to overwhelm her. “I can’t stop crying,” she said, “this is the first dog I’ve ever rescued.”
Martin has active duty orders to finish, so Sweetie is being spoiled by her grandmother. “She won’t leave my grandma’s side. I cannot wait to go home and take her on many adventures and show her all the love she deserves,” Martin said.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Butterscotch is an angel with the most beautiful sky-blue eyes. She is just over a year old and still in her puppy phase with lots of energy. The almost 60-pound mixed breed can be very playful and goofy at times and is eager to learn.
Honey is a 1-year-old orange tabby who weighs 9 pounds. Her sparkly yellow eyes have brought lots of attention to her. Honey loves her treats and has been very vocal with everyone she encounters, especially when she gets scratches on her head.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Mia, a velvet dog, has a traumatic history behind a giant smile and buoyant spirit. Mia was grazed by a bullet, which took a piece of her left ear, and her owner died in the shooting. This resilient 6-year-old girl is ready for a second chance — she has so much love to give and so much living left to do.
Jennifur is the tiniest of pixie sprites. This 1-year-old kitty weighs 4 pounds and has giant full-moon eyes. All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, dewormed and microchipped.
Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: One-year-old tabby Sally Ride had a litter while still a kitten, and then became a surrogate mom for five orphaned kittens.
With people, she was gentle and affectionate from Day One and never used claws or teeth in play.
She jumps vigorously at a feather wand and loves belly rubs. With kittens, she was a model mother.
Sally Ride will likely do well in a home with other cats and possibly children.
Two-year-old Pillow has three kittens: Blanket, Snuggie and Quilt. Pillow is a very sweet young mom who took excellent care of her kittens. She has earned the nickname “queen of hearts” in her foster home, because she is always perched on her throne on the highest level of her cat tree.
She chirps hello and quickly rushes to people every time they enter the room. She will melt in one’s hands if her chin is scratched. Pillow prefers to lay or sit next to people for pets. Pillow is the sweetest cat with the cutest pink nose — and she is always gentle and calm.
Apply at FandFnm.org or the Petco adoption center.
Dew Paws Rescue: Amari is a sweet, gentle girl who had a front leg amputated due to a wound. Amari is looking for a foster while she recovers. Amari is 2 years old and vaccinated. For more information, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Rocky, a 16-year-old thoroughbred gelding, is ready for adoption as a nonriding companion horse. He has turned into a big, lovable guy, who enjoys being groomed and working with volunteers in groundwork classes. Rocky has a wonderful attitude and will stand quietly for grooming, vetting and will pick up all four feet. If you are interested in adopting, call 505-577-4041 or visit thehorse shelter.org.