Nineteen years ago, Letitia and Jack Hess walked into the Boulder Humane Society in Colorado in search of a kitten.
“One kitten locked eyes on us and melted our hearts,” Letitia Hess said. “We enjoyed her love and companionship for
19 years. After her passing, there was a void in our lives that needed to be filled.”
On a suggestion of their neighbors, the Hesses looked at the Felines & Friends website. On their first look, Halo and Chloe (formerly Clementine), caught their eye. Once again, the couple’s hearts melted.
Halo, Chloe and their brother, Tennessee, were only a few weeks old when they were found in a box on the side of the road in Roswell. It was a hot, dusty day in August, and shortly after, they were transported to Felines & Friends where they were bottle-fed and grew up strong and healthy in foster care.
On Jan. 4, the two orange tabby sisters became members of the Hess family.
“The first night, we kept their territory small. Over the next few days, we opened more of the house for them to explore,” Letitia Hess said.
Keeping a careful watch on their kittens, the Hesses were able to kitty-proof their house, and were amazed at how quickly Halo and Chloe adjusted to their new environment.
“They have very distinct personalities and are affectionate in their own ways. Both run to us when they see us,” Letitia Hess said. “Halo is the mellow observer; she loves being petted, picked up, and purrs with the attention. Chloe is energetic but doesn’t like to be held. Instead, she rubs against us and ‘talks’ with the attention. Together they play hard, sleep contentedly, eat heartily and love unconditionally.
“We are looking forward to many years of enjoying their companionship.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Mocha just turned 2 and is a mixed-breed dog who weighs about 45 pounds. She has been a bit shy but turns into a sweetheart once she gets to know a person.
Milada is a gorgeous cat. She is 2 years old and weighs just over 6 pounds. Milada is talkative, affectionate and playful. Milada loves fun toys and scratchers.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Dollar is an 8-month-old, 37-pound terrier mix in foster care. His foster family reports he is crate- and housetrained, loves other dogs and people, and he’s very treat-motivated. This bright-eyed charmer is as handsome as he is sweet, and he would make any family a new best friend.
Princess Natalia has all the poise, confidence and beauty to live up to her name. This friendly, sweet, tortoise shell cat is 2 years old, weighs 8 pounds and is at PetSense in Española. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
Felines & Friends: Jarrod and Thornton are handsome 3-year-old tuxedo cats. After nearly a year in Felines & Friends care, this inseparable pair is ready for a forever home together. Jarrod and Thornton are available for adoption at Teca Tu.
Sweet tabby Totoro is 6 years old, sweet and outgoing. She especially enjoys toys like balls that she can bat around. Totoro lived with another cat, but she can be selective about which cats she is friendl with.
Apply at FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Wee-Mom has four black and white kittens. If you are interested in adopting, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Aspen is a gorgeous gray-and-white paint mare.
She has started working regularly with a couple of volunteers during groundwork class.
She can still be difficult to catch, though that has improved, and she stands tied to be groomed and will pick up her feet. Aspen is not overly emotional or reactive and would make a solid companion horse.
Aspen and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter.
Visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-2193.
