Last year, a few months before their move to Santa Fe, Cheryl Kelley and her fiancé, Dan Russell, lost their 15-year-old cat. Once they arrived in Santa Fe, the couple began their “very spiritual process” of looking at shelters for a new cat.
“I was in Petco [in June], and peeked in the shelter room and spotted Whiskery,” Kelley said. “I instantly felt the spiritual connection.”
Russell also felt the connection, and the couple began the adoption process.
Whiskery, a 3-year-old Maine coon mix, had been rescued in April 2020 by Felines & Friends. He was unaltered, matted and all of his whiskers had been burnt. He would attack other cats but was very sweet to people.
Whiskery was almost immediately happy and comfortable with his new family.
“We have two very friendly pit bulls who love cats and had missed our kitty when he passed. We learned that Whiskery was not good with other cats, but it was not known if he was good with dogs. I had a feeling he was going to do great,” Kelley said.
When Kelley and Russell brought Whiskery home, their dogs were afraid of him. “He is quite playful and comes on strong,” Kelley said.
It took a couple of weeks for the dogs to warm up, but now all three are very close friends, especially Whiskery and the female pit bull, Isabella.
“Whiskery and Isabella act like boyfriend and girlfriend. They play all day long, wrestling, kissing, hugging and laying on each other,” Kelley said.
Whiskery, now named Tequila, is the perfect addition to the happy family.
“We take him on walks in a kitty backpack, and he is part of the pack. I honestly think he is convinced that he is a dog,” Kelley joked. “We are grateful to the staff at Felines & Friends for saving him. We are so grateful to have him in our home.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: If you’re retired or work from home and want a friendly, mellow companion, meet Mona. This 75-pound, 11-year-old Chinese Sharpei mix has so many lovely qualities: easy to walk, incredibly patient with cats, puppies and children, and is generally low maintenance.
Mona arrived at the shelter because her owner could no longer take care of her, and that experience of loving and losing was traumatic for her. Mona does not want to be left alone again, at all.
She needs a home where someone is with her at all times, or her separation anxiety overwhelms her. She’d be so happy with a spot on the couch or a fluffy bed in an office, living room or bedroom and with an owner who can provide the secure love that she misses.
Alberto is a handsome 4-month-old kitten. Alberto weighs 5 pounds and may grow to be 10 to 12 pounds. He’s a charming and sweet guy who is bound to bring lots of joy with his kitten antics.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
Española Humane: Suerte could use some better luck after being left in the shelter’s drop box. This cat is all black except for a gorgeous gray crown behind his ears. Suerte is friendly and calm, just a year old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Loki is a 1-year-old dog who weighs 60 pounds. Loki is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with six months of heartworm prevention for an adoption fee of $80.
Apply at espanolahumane.org of call 505-753-8662. Kennels open every day at 10:30 a.m.
Dew Paws Rescue: Lucky is a 2-year-old, mixed-breed male looking for someone to take him hiking and on long walks. He is 60 pounds and is good on a leash. Call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
Felines & Friends: Four-month-old Taffy came to Felines & Friends along with her mother, Jacque, and siblings Sugar, Licorice, Candy, Popsicle and Snickers. They are well-socialized. Taffy is a friendly, outgoing, confident dilute tortoiseshell who loves to play. She would enjoy being adopted with another kitten or young cat for companionship. At 13, Ming is a calm Siamese who loves a good cuddle and long naps. Brie is missing an eye, adding to the character of this playful 5-year-old.
The Horse Shelter: Alba is a 24-year-old mare who has learned to relax with new people and is becoming calm enough to be a good grooming horse. Alba is available as a nonriding or companion horse. Alba’s adoption fee is $250. Alba and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter. Visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-2193.
