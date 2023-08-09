She only has one eye, three legs and a bad haircut, but the little poodle mix saved by Española Humane doesn’t mind.

Lilly arrived at the shelter in a breathtaking state of neglect. She was hardly recognizable as a dog because her filthy fur was long and matted; the staff couldn’t tell which end was which. The matted fur covered her feet, and trapped beneath that, her long nails had curled over, growing into the bottoms of her toes. During surgery to remove the mats of fur and trim the nails, shelter vets discovered Lilly was also missing an eye, and she had suffered a broken femur. The twisted, dragging leg wasn’t repairable.

Lilly wasn’t strong enough right away for amputation surgery, so Española Humane placed her in foster care, where she gained more than a pound of weight in a very short time, gained energy and her sassy, senior personality bloomed. When she was healthy, Española Humane’s veterinarian team amputated the broken leg — the last reminder of the trauma and neglect she endured — and after more recovery time with her foster family, she is now home, forever, with her adopter, Liz Cop of Santa Fe.

